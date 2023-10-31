Global Sleeve Labels Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028 - Sleeve Labels Equipped with Tracking & Tracing Systems Bolstering Industry Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleeve Labels Market by Type, Printing Technology, Application, End Use, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global sleeve labels market reached a valuation of $14.9 billion. Anticipating continued growth, the market is projected to achieve $19.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the period from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers of this market include increased demand in the automotive sector for tamper-evident packaging, a rising focus on brand awareness and product visibility, and the adoption of sleeve labels to protect against varying temperature and light conditions.

Sleeve Labels Market Trends

The increased use of sleeve labels to enhance product visibility and brand awareness is a prominent trend driving market growth. Furthermore, the automotive industry's adoption of sleeve labels for tamper-evident packaging of fuel additives, cleaners, and sealants is contributing to market expansion. The popularity of digital printing is also fueling market growth. Sleeve labels equipped with tracking and tracing systems, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips and quick response QR codes, are bolstering the market.

The adoption of stretch labels, which provide high elasticity, offers investment opportunities. The demand for unique, customizable, and attractive packaging solutions, coupled with the adoption of sleeve labels in the F&B sector to comply with labeling regulations, is driving market growth. The use of sleeve labels to protect against varying temperatures and light conditions is further supporting market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation

The global sleeve labels market is analyzed with segmentation based on type, printing technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Insights:

Stretch Sleeves

Shrink Sleeves

Printing Technology Insights:

Gravure

Flexographic

Offset

Digital

Letterpress

Application Insights:

Pressure Sensitive

Heat Transfer

In-Mould

Heat-Shrink

Stretch and Glue-Applied

End Use Insights:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Home Care

Chemicals

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global sleeve labels market include Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc, Bonset America Corporation, Brook + Whittle Ltd, CCL Industries Corp (Ccl Industries Inc), Eastman Chemical Company, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Klockner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Multi-Color Corporation (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Inc), and more. These companies drive innovation and technological advancements in the sleeve labels market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Sleeve Labels Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End Use

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

