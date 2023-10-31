HUB Cyber Security Signs an LOI to Acquire a Strategic Product Developer Cyber Security Company

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB'' or the “Company”), announces a strategic alliance LOI with a company with cutting-edge technology in the automation of cyber risk detection and responses. The LOI contemplates that both companies will engage in a strategic alliance via marketing the combined solutions of both companies in the U.S., the EU and in Israel. HUB will receive an option to acquire all of the shares of the strategic partner within 6 months of signing of an agreement, subject to completing due diligence.

The union between the companies will enhance HUB’s leading Confidential Computing solutions and Cyber Services, providing intelligent automation for cyber vulnerability management, extended detection and response, cyber event management, threat intelligence, and overall security orchestration, automation, and response.

The potential transaction value represents 20% of the HUB Security’s shares, and the acquisition is expected to boost HUB’s revenue while adding multiple existing top-tier clients to HUB’s portfolio. HUB aims to expand its solutions offering with technologies that will rival those of existing vendors. The alliance will significantly increase HUB’s capability to map-out organizational Cyber IT networks, devices, and IoT, detect and assess cyber threats while providing threat management automation across a wide range of cyber attack scenarios.

Uzi Moskowitz, CEO of HUB Security, commented on the strategic alliance stating: “The current situation in Israel only reaffirms the need for far stronger cyber defenses than the world currently employs. HUB is committed to providing the highest level of military-grade security to protect our country and many other governments against cyber-attacks that may cripple entire nations. We persist in fostering collaborations between organizations to bolster cyber defenses globally, safeguarding vital online infrastructure for defense and government purposes. Our partner has significant technology in its field and is a perfect match to our technology and vision.” While the capabilities of the partner enable automatically detecting critical processes and identifying “crown jewels”, the Confidential Compute product of HUB will immediately engage and protect exactly these assets.

The CEO of the partner company said: “We believe that our automated detection and protection product suite coupled with HUB Confidential Computing's unique capabilities constitute a key requirement for any business or government wishing to protect their critical lifeline and assets. The integration between the two products is both logical and easy to implement as they cover together the complete path to achieving secure operation. This is the merit of our alliance and its vision.”

For more information about HUB Security and its cybersecurity services, please visit www.hubsecurity.com

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd ("HUB Security") was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

About the Partner Company

The partner company enables CISOs to become proactive by shifting to “management by objectives.” This is accomplished by deploying high-level executable security policies. These policies define organizational security and compliance objectives, as well as cyber-risk appetite. This “policy as code” approach facilitates coordination, reporting, and separation of concerns among different stakeholders in cyber defense, compliance, and risk management. The partner company’s executable policies utilize existing cyber technology anchors for existing “silos,” add new cyber innovations as needed, and provide cross-silo mitigation enforced directly by the platform. Policies also provide a basis for the metrics, reporting, and processes of continuous improvement.

