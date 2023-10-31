Global Monofilament Industry Review 2017-2022 and Forecast 2023-2028: The Future of Monofilament Across Multiple Markets

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monofilament Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monofilament market is on a promising trajectory, with an expected valuation of $1.9 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. Several factors are driving this market, including the increasing production of fish and seafood, a rising global expenditure on animal food for protein, and a growing demand for monofilament in the apparel and textile industries.

The future of the monofilament market holds substantial opportunities across diverse applications, including fishing & agriculture, medical, textile, automotive, wastewater treatment, and consumer goods. The study provides insights into trends and forecasts for the global monofilament market, considering product types, applications, and regions.

Monofilament Market Insights:

Nylon Dominates: Nylon is projected to remain the largest type segment in the market due to its excellent tensile strength and elasticity, making it a preferred choice for various applications.

Fishing & Agriculture Lead: The fishing & agriculture application segment is expected to maintain its position as the largest segment. This is attributed to the expansion of the fishing industry and the increasing demand for fish-based foods in both developed and developing countries.

APAC at the Helm: The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to remain the largest market due to the significant growth in fish production and seafood, as well as the rising demand for monofilament in the commercial and technical textile industries within the region.

Features of the Monofilament Market:

Market Size Estimates: Comprehensive estimations of the monofilament market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: A detailed analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecasts spanning 2023 to 2028, encompassing various market segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Examination of the monofilament market size across various segments, including product type, application, and region.

Regional Analysis: In-depth insights into the breakdown of the monofilament market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of growth prospects in different product types, applications, and regions within the monofilament market.

Strategic Analysis: Insights into mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape within the monofilament market.

Competitive Intensity Analysis: Examination of the industry's competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces model.

The global monofilament market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a diverse range of applications and supported by the increasing demand for fish and seafood, as well as the ever-expanding need for monofilament in various industries. Leading companies in this market are actively focusing on enhancing product quality, expanding manufacturing capabilities, investing in research and development, and optimizing their value chain integration to meet growing demand and ensure competitive effectiveness.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Monofilament Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Monofilament Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Monofilament Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Nylon

3.3.2: Polyester

3.3.3: Polyolefin

3.4: Global Monofilament Market by Application

3.4.1: Fishing & Agriculture

3.4.2: Medical

3.4.3: Textile

3.4.4: Automotive

3.4.5: Wastewater Treatment

3.4.6: Consumer Goods

3.4.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Monofilament Market by Region

4.2: North American Monofilament Market

4.3: European Monofilament Market

4.4: APAC Monofilament Market

4.5: RoW Monofilament Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Monofilament Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Monofilament Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Monofilament Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Monofilament Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Monofilament Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Monofilament Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: NYCOA

7.2: TORAY INDUSTRIES

7.3: Polymer Industries

7.4: Albany International

7.5: Zeus Industrial

