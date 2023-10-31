Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size is Expected to Gain USD 80.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.80%: Report Analysis by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global advanced driver assistance system market stood at US$ 26.6 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 80.93 billion in 2031 . The global advanced driver assistance system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2021 and 2031.



The global adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) faces legal and regulatory hurdles that vary from country to country. Testing and commercializing ADAS in some regions in automobiles are still not fully legalized. Furthermore, the lack of standardized and transparent regulations regarding the application of ADAS in personal and commercial vehicles has created ambiguity and uncertainty in the market. These legal and regulatory challenges pose a potential restraint on the growth of the ADAS market.

To address these challenges, automotive industry leaders are collaborating closely with government and regulatory bodies to advance the testing and deployment of ADAS in vehicles. These collaborative efforts aim to accelerate the adoption of ADAS features, focusing on cost-efficient 3D surround view systems designed for entry- and mid-range vehicles. This innovative technology provides a 360-degree panoramic view to assist drivers during parking and low-speed operations. It enhances the safety of cars and expands their accessibility to a broader consumer base, contributing to the goal of a safer vehicle society.

Companies in the ADAS market, particularly those based in the Western Hemisphere, are taking strategic measures to secure their supply chains and reduce dependence on Asian manufacturers, particularly in China. To mitigate potential supply chain disruptions, they are relocating bulk production to their respective countries, promoting self-reliance and ensuring a stable supply of essential components.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Key Players

Bosch has been a critical player in the advancement of ADAS technologies. They've developed systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automated parking to assist drivers and enhance road safety.

Qualcomm is at the forefront of bringing 5G connectivity to vehicles. This will enable faster and more reliable communication between vehicles and the infrastructure, enhancing features like real-time traffic updates, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates.

Competitive landscape in the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market:

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Infineon Technology AG

NXP Semiconductors

Siemens AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Autoliv Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Gentex Corporation

HARMAN International

Key Takeaways of the Market Report

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Growth Drivers

The global advanced driver assistance market is poised for growth due to the increased production of vehicles integrated with higher safety standards worldwide. The rising demand for safer vehicles pushes manufacturers to develop advanced driver assistance systems.

The enforcement of strict rules and regulations concerning vehicle safety standards is anticipated to bolster the advanced driver assistance systems market further globally. Governments in developed countries are mandating the incorporation of various safety technologies in vehicles to enhance consumer safety and security.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Regional Landscape

Europe emerged as a dominant player in the global advanced driver assistance systems market, securing a significant share of the market's revenue in 2020. This was attributed to the tech-savvy nature of European consumers, who exhibited a robust appetite for adopting cutting-edge technological features in their vehicles. The European automotive landscape has quickly recognized this trend, driving the development of more advanced driver-assist systems.

The Asia Pacific region also played a pivotal role in the global advanced driver assistance systems market. Here, consumers showcased a remarkable inclination toward embracing advanced technological features within their vehicles.

This tech-savvy attitude spurred an accelerated adoption of advanced driver assistance systems. The automotive sector in Asia Pacific responded to this burgeoning demand by focusing on the development of more sophisticated driver-assist technologies.



Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Segmentation

Technology

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Front Light System

Night Vision System

Park Assist System

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Others



Component

LiDAR

RADAR

Camera

Sensor

Others



Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Duty Trucks

Bus & Coaches

Level of Autonomy

Level-1

Level-2

Level-3

Level-4

Level-5



Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine Gasoline Diesel

Electric Battery Electric Hybrid Electric Plug-in Hybrid Electric





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



