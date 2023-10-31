Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size To Grow USD 1785 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 13.5%

New York, United States , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size is To Grow from USD 501 Million in 2022 to USD 1785 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

An ultrasonic probe is medical equipment that employs sound waves to view the body's internal organs. Echoes of sound waves rebound from inside organs, which are detected by the probe and communicated to the computer. Sonograms are images formed by these echoes. Ultrasound probes of various sizes and forms are available for use in human organs. Ultrasound probes are prone to bacterial contamination since they are maintained in an open environment without protection. Soaking probes in disinfection solutions may be hazardous to patients' health due to contamination of the solution by the probe while soaking. High-level disinfection (HLD) is a novel method for cleaning ultrasonic probes. It is a simple, economical, and quick method of cleaning the ultrasonic probe while safeguarding the patient and medical staff.

Diagnostic ultrasonic imaging technology advancements have enhanced diagnosis by providing instant clinical information. Because of the ease of use of quick diagnostic data, total healthcare costs have been decreased by substituting more expensive diagnostic exams. A wide range of ultrasound imaging technologies provides tremendous prospective opportunities for the ultrasound probe disinfection sector. Furthermore, the lack of stringent laws requiring radiologists and patients to have basic knowledge of diseases caused by contaminated probes, as well as the use of disinfectants before operations, are also impeding the adoption of proper disinfection processes in developed countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India.

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, Consumables, & Services), By Probe Type (Linear, Convex, & TEE (transesophageal echocardiography) Transducers), By Process (High-Level & Low-Level Disinfection), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.

The instruments segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is divided into three categories such as instruments, consumables, and services. Due to the high cost of these devices in contrast to consumables and services, the instruments category has the highest revenue share across all categories throughout the forecast period. There are several types of ultrasound probe disinfection equipment on the market, including automatic reprocessors, UV-C disinfectors, manual reprocessors/soaking stations, and ultrasound probe storage cabinets.

The linear segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide ultrasound probe disinfection market is divided into linear, convex, and TEE (transesophageal echocardiography) transducers. The linear segment dominates the market because of the rising use of linear probes in vascular testing, breast and thyroid imaging, and intraoperative and laparoscopic procedures.

The low-level disinfection segment is influencing the market with the largest market share revenue during the forecast period.

The ultrasonic global probe disinfection market is divided into two segments based on the process such as high-level disinfection and low-level disinfection. The low-level disinfection sector has the highest revenue share during the predicted period. Because intermediate/low-level disinfection is the most common operation done in healthcare facilities, the industry is likely to retain its dominance during the predicted years.

The hospitals and clinics segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

The worldwide ultrasound probe disinfection market is divided into many sectors based on end users, including hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. Among these sectors, hospitals and clinics dominate the market. This is due to advancements in diagnostic imaging and in-vitro fertilization procedures. Furthermore, rising public and private investment in healthcare infrastructure throughout the world is likely to support category growth.

North America led the largest market revenue share over the forecast period

North America will dominate considerable market growth during the forecast period. This is because of an increase in the number of Hospital-acquired infections and ultrasound imaging treatments performed in the region. Additionally, growing breast cancer incidence, increased demand for technologically complex operations, and the existence of large regional firms such as CIVCO Medical Solutions and CS Medical LLC.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have a high revenue market share over the projection period. Factors such as developing nations increasing their investments in healthcare facilities, increased knowledge of in-vitro fertilization treatments, and the availability of a large number of local producers selling high-quality products at reduced rates may fuel expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market include Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Tristel Solutions Ltd., Ecolab, Inc., Germitec, CS Medical LLC, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Metrex Research, LLC, and Others.

Recent Development

In May 2022, Germitec extended its activities by raising EUR 11 million from prominent French healthcare investors. Plans for European and international commercial expansion have commenced strengthening the position of UV-C-based High-Level disinfection in a EUR 245 million market.

