Fiberboard Market Worth $36.5 Billion by 2028: Global and Regional Projections for Board Types and Applications with Profiles of Leading Players

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberboard Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiberboard market is set to achieve an estimated value of $36.5 billion by 2028, with a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the period from 2023 to 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing number of household and construction projects, along with the rising adoption of fiberboards in various sectors, including furniture, interior decoration, and construction. The future of the fiberboard market holds promise, offering opportunities in roofing, soundproofing, exterior sheathing, and flooring and paneling applications.

Market Insights:

Household and Construction Projects Drive Growth: The surge in household and construction projects is a major growth driver for the fiberboard market. The adoption of fiberboards in the construction, interior decoration, and furniture sectors significantly contributes to the market's expansion.

The surge in household and construction projects is a major growth driver for the fiberboard market. The adoption of fiberboards in the construction, interior decoration, and furniture sectors significantly contributes to the market's expansion. Diverse Applications: The fiberboard market presents opportunities in various applications, including roofing, soundproofing, exterior sheathing, and flooring and paneling. These applications cater to the diverse needs of industries and consumers.

The fiberboard market presents opportunities in various applications, including roofing, soundproofing, exterior sheathing, and flooring and paneling. These applications cater to the diverse needs of industries and consumers. Board Types: The market encompasses different board types, with medium/hard density fiberboard (MDF/HDF) expected to dominate due to its strength, durability, and resistance to fire and moisture.

The market encompasses different board types, with medium/hard density fiberboard (MDF/HDF) expected to dominate due to its strength, durability, and resistance to fire and moisture. Regional Dominance: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to remain the largest region in the fiberboard market, driven by a growing population, urbanization, and increased demand for sustainable furniture products.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on board type, application, and region:

Board Types: Hardboard, Medium/Hard Density Fiberboard MDF/HDF, Others.

Hardboard, Medium/Hard Density Fiberboard MDF/HDF, Others. Applications: Roofing, Sound Proofing, Exterior Sheathing, Flooring & Paneling.

Roofing, Sound Proofing, Exterior Sheathing, Flooring & Paneling. Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Rest of the World.

Market Developments

Key players in the fiberboard market, including Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad, Kastamonu Entegre, and Georgia Pacific Building Products, are actively involved in expanding their manufacturing facilities, making R&D investments, and developing innovative products to meet the increasing demand, reduce production costs, and enhance their competitive edge.

Conclusion

The global fiberboard market is poised for robust growth, driven by the flourishing household and construction sectors and the growing preference for fiberboards in various applications. This market's diverse applications, regional dominance, and innovative developments make it a promising industry to watch.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Fiberboard Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Fiberboard Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Fiberboard Market by Board Type

3.3.1: Hardboard

3.3.2: Medium/Hard Density Fiberboard MDF/HDF

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Fiberboard Market by Application

3.4.1: Roofing

3.4.2: Sound Proofing

3.4.3: Exterior Sheathing

3.4.4: Flooring & Paneling



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Fiberboard Market by Region

4.2: North American Fiberboard Market

4.3: European Fiberboard Market

4.4: APAC Fiberboard Market

4.5: RoW Fiberboard Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fiberboard Market by Board Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fiberboard Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fiberboard Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Fiberboard Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Fiberboard Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Fiberboard Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Evergreen Fibreboard Berhad

7.2: Kastamonu Entegre

7.3: UAB Grigeo Baltwood

7.4: Georgia Pacific Building Products

7.5: Coillte Group

7.6: Finsa Forest Products



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hteowz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.