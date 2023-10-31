Global Beverage Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 238.11 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage packaging market size is expected to reach USD 238.11 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for innovative packaging to attract consumers is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Many beverage products require protection against oxygen intrusion, solar exposure, carbonation loss, and material package component mobility as these factors can affect the taste and quality of products. Packaging helps to preserve the quality and freshness of beverages by protecting from external factors, such as light, air, and contaminants, which as a result extends the shelf life of products.

In addition, increasing consumption of energy drinks, plant-based drinks, and others among individuals is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Packaging acts as a barrier to prevent contamination from external sources, such as dust, microbes, or foreign particles, which could otherwise compromise the safety of product. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 3 May 2023, SIG, a flexible packaging firm based in the UK, announced a packaging agreement Hochwald, a dairy company. Through this new partnership, SIG launched Bärenmarke oat beverages into its SIG Vita packaged products, which has four new oat-based products in SIG Vita 1,000ml packaging in the German market. However, plastic beverage packaging has a significant environmental impact, which could restrain market revenue growth. Plastic packaging often ends up in landfills or oceans, where it pollutes the environment and harms wildlife.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 154.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 238.11 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material type, beverage type, packaging type, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown, Mondi, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., SIG, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Laval, Graham Packaging Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, WestRock Company, Gerresheimer AG, DS Smith, and Silgan Holdings Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global beverage packaging market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective beverage packaging in the market. Some major players included in the global beverage packaging market report are:

Strategic Development

On 17 July 2023, O-I Glass announced a new collaboration with FX Matt Beverage Company to launch new and unique glass packaging solutions for beverage brands. Both O-I Glass and FX Matt provide knowledge and expertise to solve obstacles encountered while developing products in a competitive market. Through a faster co-packing process, this co-packing agreement is expected to provide businesses with the ability to innovate with O-I's Drinktainer.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The plastic segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global beverage packaging market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for plastic for beverage packaging since plastic packaging is an extremely versatile and adaptable type of packaging. This packaging allows manufacturers to customize its shape, size, and design to meet the needs of their customers. In addition, plastic packaging can withstand extreme environments and does not degrade in hot and cold temperatures, protecting the integrity of beverage inside, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The alcoholic beverages segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global beverage packaging market during the forecast period due to rising consumption of alcoholic beverages among individuals. The packaging safeguards product and its quality for consumption as a result alcoholic beverage packaging is important to the product's success. In addition, alcohol manufacturers use appealing packaging designs, such as ceramic glass bottles, whisky pouches, bag-in-box, bag-in-tube, and others, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Colored glass bottles are used for alcohol packaging because these protect the packed liquid from light deterioration. These bottles are especially significant in the case of beer, which suffers chemical changes and loses quality when exposed to light.

The beverage manufacturers segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global beverage packaging market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for proper packaging among beverage manufacturers since beverage packaging can extend the shelf life of beverage. Packaging is essential for protecting beverages from light, air, moisture, and contaminants, hence as a result helps to maintain freshness and extends shelf life, ensuring that consumers receive a high-quality product. Moreover, beverage manufacturers change their packaging to meet the changing demands of customers, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global beverage packaging market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for cost-effective packaging alternatives, such as aluminum cans and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles in countries such as India, China, and others. Moreover, increasing need for innovative packaging among companies to attract consumers is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global beverage packaging market on the basis of material type, beverage type, packaging type, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Plastic Glass Metal Paperboard Others



Beverage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Drinks Bottled Water Milk Fruit and Vegetable Juices Energy Drinks Plant-Based Drinks Others



Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Bottles Cans Pouches Cartons Kegs and Barrels Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Beverage Manufacturers Retails



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Foodservice



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

