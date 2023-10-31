SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® Now Available from Dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner, who provides dermatology at her Dallas and Irving-based practice, is thrilled to announce that she is now offering a new hyaluronic acid filler, SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM®, that enhances the skin’s appearance.



SKINVIVE™, which gained FDA approval in May 2023, is the first and only injectable hyaluronic acid filler gel of its kind that can provide a lasting glow by improving skin hydration.

When your skin is hydrated, it has a plump, soft, and youthful appearance. Your skin needs water for hydration and elasticity. Hyaluronic acid is a gooey, slippery substance naturally produced by the body that is highly effective at retaining water. It helps you maintain flexible, soft skin. Unfortunately, as we age, our skin often becomes drier and thinner as it can no longer hold onto moisture as well.

SKINVIVE™ is a hyaluronic acid microdroplet injection treatment that increases skin hydration for smoother, radiant skin on the cheeks. It provides glowing, refreshed, and healthy skin for up to six months.

Dr. Turner explains, “Unlike traditional facial fillers that don’t affect the quality of your skin but work by adding or restoring volume to change the shape of your face—for example by plumping lips or adding definition to the cheeks—SKINVIVE™ is a different type of filler that does not add volume. Instead, SKINVIVE™ harnesses the ability of hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture and increase skin hydration, which will improve the skin texture. It also stimulates collagen production. The injections are placed superficially on the outer layer of skin. SKINVIVE™ is sometimes referred to as a skin booster.”

In addition to medical dermatology, Dr. Turner and her team specialize in leading edge skin rejuvenation treatments such as injectable fillers, neuromodulators, and more to help patients maintain a healthy, youthful complexion, along with a wide range of groundbreaking, science-backed products from the SkinMedica® line.

Dr. Turner attended the recent “Train the Trainer” event on Sept. 23 and 24.

For more information on medical and cosmetic dermatology in the Dallas area or further details on SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM®, contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form to request an appointment.



