Application Hosting Market to Surpass USD 178.1 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rising Demand for Mobile Applications and Cloud Computing Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

“The SNS Insider report states that the Application Hosting Market was valued at USD 67.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 178.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% anticipated during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Application hosting is the practice of deploying and operating software applications on remote servers, making them accessible to users over the internet. Instead of installing and running applications locally on individual devices, users can access these applications via a web browser. The hosting service provider is responsible for maintaining the servers, ensuring uptime, and handling technical aspects, allowing businesses and individuals to focus on using the applications rather than managing the underlying infrastructure.

Market Analysis

The proliferation of smartphones and the increasing reliance on mobile apps across various industries have significantly boosted the demand for application hosting services. As businesses develop mobile applications to enhance customer engagement and expand their reach, reliable hosting solutions become crucial. Application hosting providers offer optimized infrastructure to ensure seamless performance and accessibility of these mobile apps, catering to the growing market needs. In an era where data breaches and cyber threats are prevalent, businesses prioritize the security and compliance aspects of application hosting. Hosting providers are investing heavily in robust security measures, including encryption protocols, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits. Moreover, adherence to industry-specific regulations and compliance standards ensures that businesses can trust their hosting partners with sensitive data, thereby fueling application hosting market growth.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

IBM

Google

Rackspace

Microsoft

Liquid Web

Sungard AS

DXC

Apprenda

Navisite

GoDaddy & Other Players

Application Hosting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 67.0 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 178.1 Bn CAGR CAGR of 13% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Regional Coverage • By Hosting Type (Managed, Cloud, Colocation)

• By Service Type (Application Monitoring, Application Programming Interface Management, Infrastructure Services, Data Based Administration, Backup, Application Security)

• By Application (Mobile Based, Web Based)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Size Enterprise)

• By Industry (BFSI, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing)

Key Takeaway from Application Hosting Market Study

The application monitoring segment stands out as a crucial segment, dominating the market with its advanced technologies and innovative solutions. This segment is marked by its ability to monitor applications in real-time, ensuring seamless performance, optimal user experience, and robust security protocols.

The large enterprise segment stands as a powerhouse, driving innovation and shaping the industry's future. Large enterprises, characterized by their extensive resources, complex infrastructures, and diverse customer bases, are at the forefront of adopting advanced application hosting solutions. Their unique requirements and substantial investments fuel the growth of this segment, making it a dominant force in the application hosting market.

Recent Developments

HostPapa has recently announced its acquisition of Cloud 9 Hosting. HostPapa's reputation for reliability and Cloud 9 Hosting's expertise in advanced hosting solutions seem to complement each other seamlessly, promising customers a host of benefits.

Market Dynamics Analysis

As enterprises increasingly migrate their operations to cloud-based applications, the demand for reliable and scalable hosting solutions surges. Moreover, the growing trend of remote workforces amplifies this need, pushing organizations to invest in hosting services that ensure seamless access and data security. Additionally, the rapid advancements in technologies such as edge computing and IoT devices are compelling businesses to seek hosting solutions capable of handling complex and data-intensive applications. However, amidst these opportunities, there exist significant challenges and restraints. Security concerns loom large as cyber threats become more sophisticated, posing a substantial threat to hosted applications and sensitive data. Compliance with regulations and standards also presents a challenge, especially for industries with strict data governance requirements. Furthermore, the fast-paced evolution of hosting technologies creates a challenge for businesses to keep up, requiring constant adaptation and skill development. In this dynamic application hosting market, the competition among hosting service providers intensifies, making it essential for companies to differentiate their offerings and provide unparalleled value to their clients.

Application Hosting Market Key Segmentation:

By Hosting Type

Managed

Cloud

Colocation

By Service Type

Application Monitoring

Application Programming Interface Management

Infrastructure Services

Data Based Administration

Backup, Application Security

By Application

Mobile Based

Web Based

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By Industry

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Telecommunications and IT

Manufacturing

Key Regional Developments

North America stands tall as the hub of technological innovation, fostering a highly developed application hosting market. The presence of major tech giants and a robust IT infrastructure drive the market growth. Europe embraces a diverse landscape of hosting solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries. The market in Europe is characterized by a mix of cloud, dedicated, and shared hosting services. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing unprecedented growth in digital transformation, propelling the market to new heights. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing a surge in e-commerce, mobile apps, and online services, leading to an increased demand for hosting services.

Impact of Recession on Application Hosting Market Growth

The recession has accelerated the shift from traditional in-house hosting to manage hosting services. With managed hosting, businesses can outsource their hosting needs to specialized providers, reducing the burden on their IT departments and cutting operational costs. This trend is likely to continue as companies recognize the value of expert management and support, especially when facing economic uncertainties. Despite the challenges posed by the recession, the application hosting market is witnessing a surge in innovation. Hosting providers are investing in research and development to offer more efficient, secure, and user-friendly hosting solutions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Application Hosting Market Segmentation, by Hosting Type

9. Application Hosting Market Segmentation, by Service Type

10. Application Hosting Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Application Hosting Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

12. Application Hosting Market Segmentation, By Industry

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

