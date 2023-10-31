Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market 2023-2027: Mars Incorporated Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Heska Corporation

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary hematology analyzers market is set to experience robust growth, with a projected increase from $0.83 billion in 2022 to $0.90 billion in 2023, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The market is anticipated to reach $1.21 billion in 2027, demonstrating a CAGR of 7.6%.

Zoonotic Disease Prevalence Driving Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary hematology analyzer market. Zoonotic diseases are infectious illnesses caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that can spread between animals and humans. Veterinary hematology analyzers play a crucial role by enabling real-time detection of anomalies in blood parameters. This capability allows veterinarians to swiftly identify zoonotic infections, initiate appropriate treatment, and implement essential preventative measures to curb their spread.

For example, in December 2022, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reported an increase in the two most frequently reported zoonotic diseases in humans: campylobacteriosis and salmonellosis. These gastrointestinal disorders saw a total of 127,840 and 60,050 human cases, respectively, in 2021, representing an increase of approximately 7,000 cases for both infections compared to 2020. The rise in confirmed cases per 100,000 population for campylobacteriosis and salmonellosis in 2021, compared to 2020, further highlights the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals, driving the demand for veterinary hematology analyzers.

Product Innovations as a Key Market Trend

In the veterinary hematology analyzer market, product innovations are a pivotal trend for gaining market prominence. Major industry players are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market positions. For instance, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., a US-based company specializing in veterinary diagnostics and software, launched the ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer in August 2020. This groundbreaking technology offers streamlined workflow ease and provides consistent, accurate readings at the point of service. ProCyte One simplifies the point-of-care hematology process while maintaining performance, delivering veterinarians a comprehensive view of their patients' health through seamlessly linked test findings.

North America Dominates the Market

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the veterinary hematology analyzer market. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

Key Players in the Market

Prominent players in the veterinary hematology analyzers market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Zoetis Services LLC.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

HORIBA Medical

Sysmex Corp.

Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd

Getein Biotech Inc.

Heska Corporation

Abaxis Inc.

HemoCue AB

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Boule Diagnostics AB

Scil Animal Care Company GmbH

Diatron Mi Apac Private Limited

ERBA Diagnostics Inc.

Drew Scientific Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

B&E Bio-technology Co. Ltd.

Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.Ltd.

Genrui Biotech Co. Ltd.

Analytical Technologies Limited

Urit Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qreserve Inc.

Balio Diagnostics

Shezhen Dymind Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Bioevopeak Co. Ltd

In June 2023, Mars Incorporated, a US-based animal care services provider, acquired Heska Corporation for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition expands Mars's portfolio of diagnostics and technology, accelerating research and development, innovation, and better serving veterinary professionals and pets. Heska Corporation is a US-based company specializing in the development of innovative veterinary hematology analyzers, contributing to the enhancement of animal healthcare quality.

