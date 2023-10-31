AEROMEXICO AND DELTA ANNOUNCE LAUNCH DATES FOR THEIR U.S-MEXICO NETWORK EXPANSION

Mexico City,, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeromexico and Delta are announcing the launch dates and schedules for their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) expansion of routes between the U.S. and Mexico.

Starting gradually in January 2024, Aeromexico will add new routes to the United States and increase frequencies on several current routes. Delta also recently announced that in 2024 it will launch new nonstop service from Atlanta to Tulum International Airport, while its Saturday-only service between Atlanta and Cozumel will increase to year-round service. The routes are available to book on Aeromexico.com and Delta.com.

Schedule and Start Dates of New and Increased U.S.-Mexico Routes

Launching Jan. 8, 2024 (Operated by Aeromexico)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies Atlanta (ATL)-Guadalajara (GDL) 3:15 pm 5:55 pm 7 weekly Guadalajara (GDL)-Atlanta (ATL) 07:30 am 12:15 pm Atlanta (ATL)-Monterrey (MTY) 3:30 pm 5:20 pm 7 weekly Monterrey (MTY)-Atlanta (ATL) 08:00 am 12:00 pm Detroit (DTW)-Queretaro (QRO) 08:40 am 11:55 am 6 weekly Queretaro (QRO)-Detroit (DTW) 2:01 pm 7:11 pm

Launching Feb. 1, 2024 (Operated by Aeromexico)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies McAllen (MFE)-Mexico City (NLU) 6:00 am 7:35 am 7 weekly Mexico City (NLU)-McAllen (MFE) 2:15 pm 3:55 pm

Launching March 14, 2024 (Operated by Aeromexico)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies Atlanta (ATL)-Bajio (BJX) 3:25 pm 4:55 pm 7 weekly Bajio (BJX)-Atlanta (ATL) 6:40 am 12:15 pm Atlanta (ATL) -Merida (MID) 10:00 am 10:45 am 7 weekly Merida (MID)-Atlanta (ATL) 3:50 pm 8:30 pm Detroit (DTW)-Guadalajara (GDL) 08:40 am 10:55 am 7 weekly Guadalajara (GDL)-Detroit (DTW) 1:01 pm 7:11 pm Salt Lake City (SLC)- Monterrey (MTY) 10:00 am 1:20 pm 7 weekly Monterrey (MTY)- Salt Lake City (SLC) 3:55 pm 7:20 pm

Launching March 21, 2024 (Operated by Aeromexico)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)-Mexico City (NLU) 9:40 am 11:25 am 7 weekly Mexico City (NLU)-Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) 4:30 pm 8:05 pm

Boston (BOS)-Mexico City (MEX) 10:01 am 1:35 pm 7 weekly Mexico City (MEX)-Boston (BOS) 1:00 pm 8:30 pm

Launching March 28, 2024 (Operated by Delta)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies Atlanta (ATL)-Tulum (TQO) 11:10 am 1:00 pm 7 weekly Tulum (TQO)-Atlanta (ATL) 2:25 pm 5:55 pm

Saturday-only Service Increasing to Daily Service May 7, 2024 (Operated by Delta)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies Atlanta (ATL)-Cozumel (CZM) 11:10 am 1:00 pm 7 weekly Cozumel (CZM)-Atlanta (ATL) 2:25 pm 5:55 pm

Launching May 16, 2024 (Operated by Aeromexico)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies New York (JFK)-Monterrey (MTY) 3:00 pm 6:05 pm 7 weekly Monterrey (MTY)-New York (JFK) 07:15 am 1:45 pm Los Angeles (LAX)-Monterrey (MTY) 12:10 pm 4:18 pm 7 weekly Monterrey (MTY)-Los Angeles (LAX) 08:00 am 10:10 am

Launching July 1, 2024 (Operated by Aeromexico)

Route Depture Arrival Frequencies Washington DC (IAD)- Mexico City (MEX) 4:40 pm 7:15 pm 7 weekly Mexico City (MEX)- Washington DC (IAD) 8:40 am 3:10 pm Salt Lake City (SLC)-Mexico City (MEX) 3:15 pm 7:25 pm 7 weekly Mexico City (MEX)-Salt Lake City (SLC) 9:30 am 2:00 pm

Delta and Aeromexico are committed to being the leading airline alliance between Mexico and the United States, the largest trans-border air market in the world.

Throughout their partnership, Delta and Aeromexico have worked closely to develop comprehensive and aligned products and services for their customers that ensure a consistent and industry-leading customer experience, including:

Seamless check-in powered by SkyTeam technology that enables digital check-in for multi-airline travel via both Delta and Aeromexico’s existing apps and websites.

Free messaging onboard through onboard Wi-Fi (where available).

Consistent checked and carry-on luggage policies.

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 21 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hub in Mexico City. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Aeromexico Rewards accruals.

