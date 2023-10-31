RS BioTherapeutics Promotes Michelle L. Shuffett, MD to Chief Medical Officer

CUMBERLAND, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michelle L. Shuffett, MD as its Chief Medical Officer.



Commenting on the promotion of Dr. Shuffett to Chief Medical Officer, Dean Hart, Chief Executive Officer of RS BioTherapeutics said, “Michelle has been a tremendous addition to our leadership team. Her knowledge and experience in working with diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation has been critical to our Research Collaboration Agreement with NIH in the evaluation of our lead compound, RSBT-001, in the prevention and treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare, deadly disease with no cure that impacts 140,000 patients in the United States. In addition, Michelle is building an impressive Therapeutic Expert Council (TEC) of key opinion leaders from academia with significant experience in the fields of IPF, Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease (COPD), and other diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. Michelle will Chair the TEC and that group will help guide the development of RSBT-001.”

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Shuffett said, “I’m thrilled to continue working with the incredible leadership team at RS BioTherapeutics in this new role. It’s a full circle moment for me and represents a culmination of my experiences over the last 25 years. We are excited to initiate our first Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis preclinical study with the NIH in the fourth quarter. I look forward to ensuring RS BioTherapeutics delivers on its mission to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation.”

Dr. Shuffett, who joined RS BioTherapeutics in May as Senior Vice President of Medical and Scientific Affairs, attended medical school at the University of Kentucky, completed her residency at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, and practiced at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. She began her career in the pharmaceutical industry at Boehringer Ingelheim, focusing on COPD opinion leader development and advocacy, medical marketing communications, research, and medical-legal review. During that time, she also attended the London School of Economics and earned certifications in Healthcare Economics and Quantitative Analysis.

Dr. Shuffett has also served in senior roles at several organizations including Synapse Medical Communications, Everyday Health, Columbia Care, and Radicle Science. She also founded her own consulting firm, Sea Sprite International Ltd. in 2018 and currently serves as an advisory board member for the 100 Million Ways Foundation and Maavee.

About RS BioTherapeutics

The mission of RS BioTherapeutics is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. RS BioTherapeutics is developing a first-in-class agent (RSBT-001) for the treatment of respiratory diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD) targeted as first indications. RS BioTherapeutics owns the exclusive, global license for RSBT-001 and is projecting filing an Investigational New Drug Application for RSBT-001 in 2025. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services for RS BioTherapeutics, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0477221-efbd-4a03-a7b7-a788af2c1215