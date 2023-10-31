Global Seed Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 12.82 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market size is expected to reach USD 12.82 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing awareness regarding crop protection among farmers is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Seed treatment helps to safeguard the seed and improve the development of healthy crops. Treated seeds provide an efficient and sustainable means of increasing food security by assisting crops to thrive and reach their full output potential hence allowing farmers to save money on labor, insecticides, and spraying fuel which is contributing to the market revenue growth.

Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by major companies are also contributing to market revenue growth. For instance, on 17 May 2022, Syngenta Crop Protection's Seedcare division launched VICTRATO, a revolutionary technology with a powerful combination of nematode and disease control for growers aiming to improve crop quality and production while also supporting soil health. VICTRATO features TYMIRIUM technology, which protects against all plant parasitic nematodes and significant fungal diseases in main crops such as soybeans, corn, cereals, cotton, and rice hence driving the market revenue growth.

The growing technological advancements is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, fungicides and insecticide treatments aid in protection of seeds and seedlings from disease and the control of pests that attack early in the season when seedlings are most vulnerable. Moreover, microbial inoculants aid in nitrogen fixation in legumes, as well as stimulating plant development and promoting soil biodiversity. Microbial insecticides can be applied even when a crop is nearly ready for harvest because their residues pose no risk to people or other animals hence as a result is driving the market revenue growth.

However, seed treatment cannot give adequate protection to the establishing crop for an extended period of time which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. Pesticide degradation occurs most quickly in warm, damp circumstances.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 6.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 12.82 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type of treatment, crop type, application, function, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, Corteva, FMC Corporation, UPL., Nufarm Canada, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, ADAMA, Novozymes, Albaugh, LLC, Agrauxine by Lesaffre, Precision Laboratories, LLC, Verdesian Life Sciences, Meridian Agriculture, Germains Seed Technology, Croda International Plc, DuPont, BioWorks, Inc., Certis. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global seed treatment market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Bayer AG.

Syngenta.

BASF SE.

Corteva.

FMC Corporation.

UPL.

Nufarm Canada.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

ADAMA.

Novozymes.

Albaugh, LLC.

Agrauxine by Lesaffre.

Precision Laboratories, LLC.

Verdesian Life Sciences.

Meridian Agriculture.

Germains Seed Technology.

Croda International Plc.

DuPont.

BioWorks, Inc.

Certis.

Strategic Development

On 6 September 2023, Corteva expanded its LumiGEN seed treatment portfolio with the introduction of a new LumiTreo seed treatment fungicide (Ipconazole + Picoxystrobin + Oxathiapiprolin). LumiTreoTM is a robust, triple-action premixed fungicide combining the active chemicals ipconazole, picoxystrobin, and oxythiapiprolin and delivers three extremely effective modes of action against major early-stage diseases, allowing soybeans to realize their full potential. When used in conjunction with Imidacloprid, the product improves pest management, raising soybean production potential and pest control to unprecedented heights.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The chemical seed treatment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for chemical seed treatments since they provide crucial protection beginning with germination and continuing through the initial stage of the crop cycle by protecting seeds against soil-borne infections, seed-borne insects, illnesses, and pests which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Chemical seed treatments provide a variety of benefits, such as improving emergence through protection from seed-borne pathogens, soil-borne pathogens, and insects, and prevention of seed transmission of seed-borne pathogens which also contributes to revenue growth of this segment.

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for seed treatments for cereals & grains since they provide instant protection against fungal diseases and insect pests including wireworms and aphids which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Insecticides applied to seeds can deter pests from feeding on or infesting the emerging plants. Seed treatments improve germination rates and the overall establishment of crops hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The farmers segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for seed treatment among farmers to protect the seeds and crops from pests, pathogens, and nematodes is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. The treatment increases crop yields while also assisting plants in fighting off plant diseases and reducing biotic stress. Plant growth-increasing microorganisms colonize the roots and safeguard the crop throughout the growing season. Seed treatment increases availability and uptake of plant nutrients in the root system hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for seed treatments since it reduces the need for synthetic chemicals in agriculture which is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, growing awareness regarding environmental and health impacts among individuals is another factor driving the market revenue growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global seed treatment market on the basis of type of treatment, crop type, application, function, end-use, and region:

Type of Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Chemical Seed Treatment Biological Seed Treatment Physical Seed Treatment

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cereals & Grains Corn Wheat Rice Sorghum Barley Others Oilseeds & Pulses Soybean Cotton Canola Sunflower Others Fruits & Vegetables Salicaceae Cucurbits Brassicas Leafy Vegetables Others Other Crop Types

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting Seed Inoculation

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Seed Protection Seed Enhancement Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Farmers Agricultural Service Providers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



