RedAwning to Debut as an Accommodation Provider for Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt

Petaluma, CA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning is excited to announce a collaboration with Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt. Launched on October 19, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt offers World of Hyatt members access to a curated collection of homes and condos, including thousands of properties from RedAwning.

Hyatt’s launch of Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt comes as the travel industry as a whole continues to offer travelers stay options in addition to traditional hotels. With this new platform, Hyatt looks to reinforce its commitment to providing for the travel needs of each guest, and RedAwning is excited to play a role in achieving that.

“RedAwning has always been committed to presenting our properties to as many travelers as possible. We firmly believe that this strategy offers the best experience for the owner / manager, as well as the guest,” remarked Tim Choate, CEO, RedAwning. “The collaboration with Hyatt will enable more guests to find the unique accommodations they are looking for while still offering them the booking experience through a brand they know and trust. We are very honored to be a part of that.”



RedAwning’s extensive collection of properties as well as unique experience in distribution relationships should make for a smooth onboarding experience for both the Hyatt team as well as the individual hosts and property managers launching with Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt.

Vacation rental hosts, property managers, boutique inns, independent resorts, and other hospitality providers interested in partnering with RedAwning or exploring the criteria for inclusion with Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt can find out more at:

https://host.redawning.com/property-management

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the only all inclusive hospitality platform for property managers, inns, resorts, homeowners, and independent lodging providers of all types. Our unique one-stop complete platform incorporates global distribution and marketing through every major online lodging channel combined with a comprehensive suite of products, platforms and solutions to generate more revenue and deliver better hospitality with less work, all with a single contract.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 40 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and Lindblad Expeditions. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram. TikTokand Twitter.