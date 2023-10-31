Business Travel Lodging Market Is Expected To Grow At CAGR Of More Than 5% And Reach $447.9 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Business Travel Lodging Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s business travel lodging global market report 2023, the global business travel lodging market is on a trajectory of remarkable expansion, poised to grow from $334.42 billion in 2022 to an estimated $357.35 billion in 2023, at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward journey is expected to continue, with projections indicating a market value of $447.96 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 5.8%.



Fueling Growth Through Tourism

The travel and tourism industry encompasses a vast sector that caters to people traveling both nationally and internationally, along with the activities, services, and businesses linked to travel, tourism, and hospitality. For business travelers, the lodging options in tourist destinations provide accessibility to attractions, improved work-life balance, and networking opportunities in a relaxed setting. In a notable example from July 2022, the United States saw a 160.8% increase in the total non-resident international visitor flow, highlighting the growing influence of the travel and tourism sector on the business travel lodging market.

Tech Advancements Leading the Way

In the competitive landscape of business travel lodging, technological advancements are emerging as a dominant trend. Leading companies in the travel lodging market are actively adopting new technologies to maintain their positions. A prime illustration comes from Stayntouch, which launched Stayntouch 2.0 in October 2022, offering a cutting-edge technology suite for the hotel industry. This comprehensive suite enhances the guest experience, streamlines operations, and strengthens hotel operators' control over various processes.

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the business travel lodging market, setting the pace for global growth.

Market Segmentation

The travel lodging market is segmented into various categories including:

Type : Hotels, Motels, Serviced Apartments, Vacation Rentals, Other Types

: Hotels, Motels, Serviced Apartments, Vacation Rentals, Other Types Price Range : Economy Or Budget, Mid-scale, Upscale Or Luxury

: Economy Or Budget, Mid-scale, Upscale Or Luxury Traveler Type : Solo Travelers, Group Travelers, Business Travelers, Leisure Travelers

: Solo Travelers, Group Travelers, Business Travelers, Leisure Travelers Booking Channel : Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), Direct Booking, Corporate Bookings

: Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), Direct Booking, Corporate Bookings Industry: Construction and Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Agriculture Food and Beverage, Hospitality, Business Services and Consulting, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Finance and Insurance, Non-Profit Organizations, Transport and Logistics, Other Industries





The global business travel lodging market is embarking on an exciting journey, propelled by the combined forces of the booming travel and tourism industry and innovative technological advancements. As major players continually adapt and evolve, the travel lodging market is set to witness transformative growth. The road ahead offers tremendous opportunities for both businesses and travelers, promising enhanced experiences and streamlined operations. The future of business travel lodging is bright and dynamic, with endless possibilities on the horizon.

Business Travel Lodging Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the business travel lodging market size, business travel lodging market segments, business travel lodging market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

