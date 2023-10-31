Single Board Computer Market Overview 2023-2027: Expected Market Size, Growth Rate, And Major Drivers As Per The Business Research Company's Single Board Computer Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Single Board Computer Global Market Report 2023, the global single-board computer market is poised for substantial growth, showcasing a promising trajectory from $2.54 billion in 2022 to $2.72 billion in 2023, marking a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Projections indicate a remarkable rise, with an expected market valuation of $3.43 billion by 2027, demonstrating a steady CAGR of 6%.



Driving Growth Through Industrial Automation

Industrial automation is the driving force behind the growth of the single-board computer market. This concept revolves around the automation and optimization of various industrial processes, including manufacturing and production activities. Single-board computers (SBCs) play a pivotal role in industrial automation due to their compact size, low power consumption, and computing capabilities. These attributes make them invaluable in applications such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), data acquisition, and processing. For instance, in 2021, the United Kingdom witnessed a 6% increase in the number of industrial robots, reaching 23,000 units, as reported by the International Federation of Robotics. This highlights the crucial role of SBCs in the field of industrial automation, emphasizing the continued growth potential of the single-board computer market.

Key Market Players and Product Innovation

Leading companies in the single-board computer market, including Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, and General Electric Company, are actively pursuing product innovation to maintain their competitive edge. An example of this innovation is the recent introduction of "UNIHIKER" by DFRobot, a China-based open-source hardware provider. UNIHIKER is a groundbreaking single-board computer that combines traditional Linux-based SBC capabilities with a microcontroller. It is designed to cater to a wide range of applications, offering users a unique platform for learning and coding, and serving the growing Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the dominant region in the single-board computer market in 2022, demonstrating its significant market share. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years, offering promising opportunities and market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The global single-board computer market is divided into various segments, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of its dynamics:

Component Segmentation: Solution

Service Processor Types: ARM (Advanced RISC Machine)

X86 (80x86)

Atom

PowerPC (Performance Optimization With Enhanced RISC - Performance Computing) End User Segmentation: Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Other End Users

For industry stakeholders, this single-board computer market report offers a goldmine of information. By staying updated on the latest trends and segmentation, businesses can make well-informed decisions, identify new avenues for growth, and make strategic investments in the dynamic single-board computer market.

Single Board Computer Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the single board computer market size, single board computer market segments, single board computer market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

