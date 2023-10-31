Global Micro Battery Market Size To Worth USD 2197.26 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 19.3%

New York, United States , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Micro Battery Market Size is expected to reach USD 2197.26 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Micro batteries are tiny power sources for small electronic devices. With dimensions in the micrometer or millimeter range, they are used in medical implants, wearables, sensors, and IoT devices. Challenges include energy density and capacity, but nanotechnology advancements have improved performance. Lithium-based chemistries, thin-film technologies, and solid-state designs are key innovations. Micro batteries play a vital role in powering the future of nanoelectronics as demand for smaller, more efficient devices grows.

Global Micro Battery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Button Battery, Thin-film Battery, Printed Battery, and Solid-state Chip Battery), By Rechargeability (Primary Batteries and Secondary Batteries), By Capacity (Below 10 mAh, Between 10 mAh & 100 mAh, and Above 100 mAh), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensor Nodes, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.

The solid-state chip battery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global micro battery market is segmented into button battery, thin-film battery, printed battery, and solid-state chip battery. The solid-state chip battery segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, solid-state chip batteries offer several advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including enhanced safety, improved energy density, and faster charging capabilities. These features make them highly desirable for various applications such as electric vehicles, portable electronics, and energy storage systems. The ongoing research and development efforts are focused on optimizing the performance and scalability of solid-state chip batteries, which is expected to further boost their adoption. Additionally, increasing investments and collaborations by major industry players and government initiatives aimed at promoting advanced battery technologies are driving the growth of the solid-state chip battery segment.

The primary batteries segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.2% during the forecast period

Based on rechargeability, the global micro battery market is segmented into primary batteries and secondary batteries. The primary batteries segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this trend, there is a rising demand for primary batteries in applications where long-term reliability and shelf life are crucial, such as medical devices, emergency backup systems, and remote sensors. Additionally, the increasing adoption of primary batteries in industries such as oil and gas, construction, and military further drives market growth. Moreover, primary batteries are preferred in certain devices due to their high energy density, immediate availability, and ease of use. The advancements in primary battery technologies, including improved performance and eco-friendly options, also contribute to the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 21.3% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period in the micro battery market. Several factors contribute to this projection, the region has a large population with increasing disposable income, leading to higher adoption of consumer electronics and smart devices. Asia-Pacific is a hub for manufacturing electronic components, providing a strong supply chain for micro batteries. Additionally, government initiatives and investments in renewable energy and electric vehicles drive the demand for micro batteries in energy storage and transportation sectors. Furthermore, the rapid digitalization and industrialization in countries like China, India, and South Korea create a favorable environment for the growth of micro battery applications in various industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Micro Battery Market include Western Digital Corporation, SanDisk Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Transcend Information, Inc., ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Strontium Technology Pte Ltd., Lexar, Verbatim Americas LLC, Patriot Memory, LLC, PNY Technologies, Inc., Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc., Apacer Technology Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Maxell, Ltd. has introduced the PSB401515H, a solid-state battery with a high capacity. This battery utilizes a solid sulfide electrolyte, which aids in boosting the size of the side length. The PSB401515H is packaged in a ceramic casing, ensuring durability and stability. With its solid-state design, this battery offers improved safety and reliability compared to traditional battery technologies. Maxell's development of this high-capacity solid-state battery with an advanced electrolyte is a significant advancement in the field, paving the way for more efficient and powerful energy storage solutions

In November 2022, VARTA AG unveiled its latest CoinPower series, the A5 family, at Electronica, the renowned electronics trade show and conference. These cutting-edge cells are specifically designed for applications such as TWS headphones, gaming TWS Earbuds, wearables, and IoT devices. With their advanced features and capabilities, the A5 family offers a suitable power solution for these increasingly popular electronic devices.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global micro battery market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Micro Battery Market, By Type

Button Battery

Thin-film Battery

Printed Battery

Solid-state Chip Battery

Micro Battery Market, By Rechargeability

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Micro Battery Market, By Capacity

Below 10 mAh

Between 10 mAh & 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh

Micro Battery Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Wireless Sensor Nodes

Others

Micro Battery Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



