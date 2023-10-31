Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market Analysis

The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose.me, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph , Fraksl , Lumenate , Last Voyage, and PsyStation among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global mental health psychedelic apps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the therapy type outlook, the music/creative/artistic segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the O.S. type outlook, the Android & iOS segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose.me, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph, Fraksl, Lumenate, Last Voyage, and PsyStation, among others

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market - Forecast to 2028’’

By Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Music/ Creative/ Artistic
  • Visual/ Patterns/ Puzzle
  • Guidance/ Lifestyle

By O.S. Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Android & iOS
  • iOS

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of Centra & South America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

