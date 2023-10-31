Amarin Appoints Jonathan Provoost Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

-- Provoost Brings More than 20 Years of Corporate Counsel Experience to Amarin --



DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Provoost as the Company's new Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. He will join the Company on November 15.

Mr. Provoost, who most recently served as Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Tris Pharma, Inc., brings more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, having served most of his career in large and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies.

"We are excited to welcome Jonathan to Amarin, where he will serve as an integral part of our leadership team and will be responsible for helping define and execute our ongoing legal and compliance strategy to support our key priorities," said Patrick Holt, President & CEO, Amarin. "Jonathan's depth of experience with corporate and compliance matters, as well former leadership roles managing intellectual property, complex litigation, business development and transactional matters, will provide the right mix of capabilities to help support Amarin and our future path."

Mr. Provoost’s broad experience in the legal profession includes serving as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, management of intellectual property, general transactions, litigation, and various business activities. Throughout Jonathan’s career he has enjoyed positions of increasing managerial responsibility, and most recently, served as Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Tris Pharma, Inc. Prior to Tris, Jonathan served as General Counsel for Business Development & Licensing at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals following a number of roles of increasing responsibility at the company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Provoost served in various legal roles for other pharmaceutical companies, including Ikaria, Inc., Kos Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Jonathan earned his J.D. from Pace University School of Law, his M.B.A. from Lehigh University, and a B.S. in Chemistry from SUNY Oswego, in addition to serving in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He is admitted to NY/NJ bars and is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).



About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.



