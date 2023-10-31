Jeff Cook Real Estate Announces New Partnership with LPT Realty

Charleston, SC, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate, the number one real estate team in the Carolinas, has announced its partnership with LPT Realty to bring more opportunities and advantages to South Carolina Real Estate agents and homeowners. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Jeff Cook found his ideal partner in LPT Realty after recognizing the alignment of his goals and their mission.

LPT Realty was founded in 2021 by successful entrepreneur, Robert Palmer. Since its inception, the brokerage has expanded into several states across the US and quickly grew to over 6000 agents, making it the fastest growing real estate brokerage in history. LPT Realty is a revolutionary brokerage designed to give real estate agents the flexibility they need to grow and unlock their full potential. Their goal as a brokerage is to help agents achieve more clarity, growth, and success in their real estate business and in life. Below are a few key features that LPT Realty offers agents.

100% Commission: $500 per file with a $5,000 annual cap.

RevShare Partner: Earn RevShare on transactions of agents they sponsor and agents they sponsor, down to 7 levels.

Stock Grants: Earn for production milestones reached by you and the agents you sponsor.

$11k+ Free Marketing and Technology: Including Listing Power Tools, Chime, Dotloop, and LPT Connect.

Jeff Cook Real Estate has been offering advanced training, an extensive lead database, a dedicated operations team, and personal branding assistance to its agents for over 2 decades. With the new partnership with LPT, they will now be able to offer flexible commission plans, revenue share, and stock options. The addition of revenue share and stock options will provide agents with retirement wealth so they can continue to earn after real estate and pass along wealth to their families. This is a significant advantage for real estate agents who don’t typically receive retirement benefits as they are considered to be independent contractors.

Consumers will also benefit from this partnership as Jeff Cook Real Estate agents will have additional marketing advantages to help better serve their clients. LPT Realty provides a 168 print marketing box for each listing, including customized door hangers, postcards, flyers, and more. These extra marketing tools will allow agents to sell homes faster and give sellers more confidence that their home is being marketed to achieve maximum exposure. If you want to get an estimate of what your home can sell for visit JeffCookRealEstate.com.

LPT Realty will be present in 20 states across the country after announcing that they will be opening in 7 additional states by December 2023 including District of Columbia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Pennsylvania. The brokerage is already open in thirteen other states; Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is eager to guide agents of all backgrounds and experience levels toward realizing their limitless potential under the LPT Realty banner. New agents, experienced agents, top producers, team leaders, and even broker-owners can benefit from partnering with Jeff Cook Real Estate to unlock these new advantages. As an agent, to learn more about how you can unlock these benefit for your business, visit RealEstate-Redefined.com.

