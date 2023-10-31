General Atomics Congratulates JT60-SA Research Team on Achieving First Plasma

San Diego, CA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Atomics congratulates the JT60-SA research team on achieving first plasma on October 23, 2023. As a joint international fusion experiment built and operated by Japan and Europe, this milestone makes JT-60SA the world’s largest operational superconducting tokamak. The facility will be officially inaugurated on December 1, 2023.

“On behalf of General Atomics, I am pleased to congratulate the JT60-SA program on achieving first plasma. This exciting news comes as research supporting the development of fusion energy continues to progress at a rapid pace. We are thrilled to welcome this new, world-class experimental facility into the global effort to achieve clean, sustainable fusion energy, and look forward to many more exciting developments,” said Dr. Anantha Krishnan, Senior Vice President, General Atomics Energy Group.

“The JT60-SA experiment promises to play an important role in propelling our shared knowledge of plasma science and fusion technology forward, paving the way for the realization of clean, abundant fusion energy worldwide. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone who contributed to this milestone and eagerly anticipate continuing and strengthening our collaboration with the JT60-SA research team as we push the boundaries of fusion energy for the benefit of all,” said Dr. Wayne Solomon, Vice President, Magnetic Fusion Energy, General Atomics Energy Group.

As a world leader in fusion research and technologies, General Atomics operates the DIII-D National Fusion Facility on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. DIII-D is the largest tokamak research facility in the United States and uses powerful electromagnets to shape, confine, and study fusion plasma.

