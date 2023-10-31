Sogeclair: Accelerated growth in 3rd quarter: turnover +10.1% at €35.3M

Blagnac, France, October 31st 2023-5.35 pm,

Montreal, Canada

Accelerated growth in 3rd quarter: turnover +10.1% at €35.3M

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2023: +8.3% at €107.8M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +8.8%

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover over the first 9 months ended 30 September 2023.

* The change variations over the period represent €-0.5M against € 2.7M in 2022.

In €M

9 months 2023

9 months 2022 Variation

(as %)

Turnover





107.8

99.6

+8.3%

Published turnover confirm sustained growth thanks to a diversified offering, geography and market segments.

With a 3rd quarter at +10.1%, this is the tenth consecutive increase in quarterly turnover on a like-for-like basis.

Over the first 9 months of the year, commercial aviation (market +5%) and defense (market +5%) were the most dynamic, both at +20%, rail (market +3%) and business aviation (market +5%) grew by +15.2% and +5% respectively, while automotive (market +1.7%), down slightly by 4%, stabilized in the 3rd quarter at +1%.



By geographical area

9 months turnover 2023 (€M)

9 months turnover 2022 (€M) Impact on 2023 turnover

(as %) Evolution

(as %) France 48.3 52.7 44.8% -8.3% Europe 25.2 19.3 23.3% +30.4% America 26.9 20.8 25.0% +29.5% Asia-Pacific 5.9 6.3 5.4% -7.3% Rest of the world 1.6 0.5 1.5% +217.5%

Differences are due to rounding.

By Business Unit Turnover (€M)

9 months 2023 Turnover (€M)

9 months 2022 Variation

(as %) Engineering

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 54.3

54.4 53.5

53.5 +1.6%

+1.7% Solutions

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 52.8

53.3 45.6

45.6 +15.8%

+16.9% Conseil

0.7 0.5 NS Total

107.8 99.6 +8.3% International 59.5 46.9 +26.9%

Differences are due to rounding.

Perspectives

SOGECLAIR is strongly and sustainably supported by the decarbonization of the transport sector, through Research and Technology projects linked to alternative fuels (electric, hydrogen, SAF, etc.), the use of lighter and more efficient materials (waste, recycling, eco-design), and the massive use of simulation for both development and operator training. This is particularly noteworthy in view of SOGECLAIR's growth compared with the average growth of the markets in which the company operates.

The ONE SOGECLAIR plan is thus once again confirmed in its ambition to achieve turnover of €250 million by 2030.

Next announcement: turnover for Q4 2023 on January 31st 2024 after closing of the Stock Market

About Sogeclair

Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Olivier PEDRON, Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

