IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 43 - 2023

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

            
 Statement of transactions in own shares from October 23 to October 27, 2023 BNP PARIBAS
            
 Aggregated presentation by day and by market        
            
 Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market
(MIC Code)		 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/10/2023FR001025915046114.20AQEU 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/10/2023FR0010259150349113.16CEUX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/10/2023FR00102591501,205113.49XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2023FR0010259150107117.23AQEU 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2023FR0010259150712116.62CEUX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2023FR001025915026117.20TQEX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2023FR00102591504,128116.25XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/10/2023FR00102591501,314118.76XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/10/2023FR0010259150353111.81CEUX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/10/2023FR00102591504,572112.47XPAR 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2023FR00102591501,494112.77AQEU 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2023FR00102591504,619112.61CEUX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2023FR0010259150550112.94TQEX 
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/10/2023FR001025915011,337112.48XPAR 
 * Two-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL30,812113.45  

        

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR 43-2023