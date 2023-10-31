Paperclip Inc. to Exhibit at InsureTech Connect Las Vegas

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announced it will exhibit at ITC Vegas, the world’s largest gathering of insurance innovation. Paperclip will showcase its suite of solutions that simplify content management for the insurance industry. Attendees can visit Paperclip at booth #3259 during the event held at Mandalay Bay from Nov. 1-2.



Founded in 2016, InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world’s largest gathering of insurance innovation, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of over 10,000 tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe.

“ITC always brings together the best and brightest in insurance to share ideas and solve problems,” said Paperclip SAFE’s Senior VP of Sales, Suzy Tuck. “We are thrilled to be part of this event again and help our customers solve their content management and security challenges.”

Paperclip is a proven insurance technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management and data security for firms worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance.

Paperclip SAFE® is Paperclip’s newest innovation, leveraging searchable symmetric encryption, patented shredding protocols and Privacy Enhancing Computation to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex encryption designed for the way data is queried.

Paperclip also launched an e-signature solution, Paperclip SIGN, earlier this year. Based on the success of its eM4 encrypted email solution, Paperclip sought to reimagine the document e-signature process. Not only to provide clients with added simplicity, but to protect them with an e-sign tool that meets the highest standards of government compliance.

ITC Vegas is held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Oct. 31-Nov. 2. The full conference agenda includes the insurtech industry’s largest library of content, across the broadest array of insurance industry topics from ESG to cyber, AI to embedded insurance.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About ITC

Founded in 2016, InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world’s largest gathering of insurance innovation, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of over 10,000 tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. The 2023 event’s presenting sponsor is McKinsey & Company. From its inception, ITC has focused on providing exceptional experiences and a steadfast platform for connections, sharing of ideas and solutions, and amplifying new technology, thought leaders, and disruptors. Over the last 6 years, ITC Vegas has been attended by over 30,000 people from 65+ countries and continues to expand worldwide.

CONTACT

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing & Communications

Paperclip, Inc.

(585) 727-0983

mbrandow@paperclip.com