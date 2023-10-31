UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the third quarter of 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 30 September 2023.

2023 Q3 KEY EVENTS

AEI: Investment company has issued additional 13.32 mEUR green bonds with 10% yield that were directed to the development of the solar PV projects in Poland.

Solar projects: The 114.5 MW solar PV portfolio was acquired in full. The construction works for 66,99 MW have been started, for the remaining 47.51 MW the contracting is in progress.

Wind projects: The wind park portfolio construction for UAB "Žaliosios investicijos" was finished in the third quarter of 2023.

SOLAR PV & WIND PROJECTS OVERVIEW

65.5 MW operating solar power projects in Poland:

All projects were operating smoothly and both revenue and EBITDA exceeded the budgeted YTD values by 21% and 24%, respectively, due to higher irradiation levels.

Solar development project pipeline in Poland:

The construction of 67.8 MW total capacity PV Energy Projects sp.z o.o portfolio is being finalized. 2 MW are still under construction and are planned to be completed till the end of 2023.

The PL SUN sp.z.o.o project portfolio with a total capacity of 114.5 MW is split into two phases: First 66.99 MW, for which construction procedures are continuing in all 7 sites. Second 47.51 MW, for which Balance of System (BoS), module and inverter supply agreements are being signed.



Wind Projects in Lithuania:

The construction process of the wind park portfolio for UAB „Žaliosios investicijos" was completed in Q3 2023.

Turbine Supplier, UAB „Anykščių vėjas“, and UAB „Potentia Industriae“ signed Facility Completion Certificates, hence, the Full Service Agreement for the wind turbines came into force.

The Commercial Energy Production License for Anykščiai Wind Park is planned to be secured in Q4 2023, Jonava I and Jonava II in Q1 2024, and Rokiškis Wind Park in Q2 2024.

The last wind turbine for Rokiškis is planned to be energized in December 2023.

Hybrid projects:

UAB „JTPG” final grid connection conditions for 70 MW solar PV project have been received during Q3 2023.

UAB „KNT Holding” has received development permit and final grid connection conditions for 250 MW solar PV capacity.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds

Attachment