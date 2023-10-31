Pliant Therapeutics Announces Three Presentations at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced three presentations at the upcoming 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place November 1 - 5, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



Abstract Number 1467

Selective targeting of integrins αVβ8 and αVβ1 within the dynamic ecosystem of pancreatic cancer to improve the overall anti-tumor response

Date and Time: Friday, November 3rd 9:00 a.m. PT

Location: Poster Hall (Exhibit Hall B)



Abstract Number 714

Phase 1a trial of PLN-101095, an integrin αvβ8 and αvβ1 inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, in treatment-resistant patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4th 9:00 a.m. PT

Location: Poster Hall (Exhibit Hall B)



Abstract Number 464

Integrin αvβ1 is Expressed in Multiple Solid Tumor Types and Drives the Adhesion of Cancer Associated Fibroblast to Latent TGF-β

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4th 9:00 a.m. PT

Location: Poster Hall (Exhibit Hall B)

Posters will be made available on the Publications page of the Pliant website.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.



Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical-stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com . Follow us on social media Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those regarding the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and therapeutic potential of bexotegrast; our plans for the future development of bexotegrast; bexotegrast’s potential to become a treatment for IPF or PSC; the anticipated timing of data and progress from our clinical studies; including the timing of 12-week and 24-week data from the 320 mg dose cohort of the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a trial in the first quarter of 2024 and mid-2024, respectively. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Pliant Therapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development and commercialization of our product candidates, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of current macroeconomic and marketplace conditions, our reliance on third parties for critical aspects of our development operations, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, including the availability of additional term loans under our loan facility, and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Unless otherwise noted, Pliant is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

