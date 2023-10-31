Envoy Solutions and BradyIFS successfully complete transaction

FEMSA Forward

Focused Leadership in Retail & Beverages

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that the transaction bringing together BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions has closed successfully, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.



The transaction combines the strengths and complementary footprints of Envoy Solutions and BradyIFS to create a strong customer-focused platform to effectively provide its customers with high-value solutions, and its supplier partners with excellent market reach, delivering more products and solutions in more locations across the United States.

With this transaction, FEMSA continues to deliver on its FEMSA Forward strategy.

