Dollar General Mistreats Breastfeeding Mothers, Alleges Complaint Filed by Siri & Glimstad Under the PUMP Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two former employees of Dollar General are bringing claims against the nationwide general store for failing to provide sufficient break times and private, secure, and sanitary spaces where they could pump breast milk.



Congress passed the PUMP Act to require employers to provide reasonable break times to express breast milk and to provide a private, secure (non-bathroom) location for employees to pump breast milk.

The Complaint alleges that Dollar General has repeatedly refused to provide mothers reasonable breaks and appropriate space to pump. For example, the Plaintiffs assert that Dollar General forced Plaintiff Jamie Wood to pump in an unlocked, unsanitary stockroom, or to pump in her car, and when the Florida weather made it too hot to pump in her car and Ms. Wood asked for an appropriate space to pump, her request was denied and met with, “it is what it is.” The Complaint also alleges that Dollar General refuses to allow its nursing mothers break time to pump when needed.

The PUMP Act is designed to make certain that companies are honoring the rights and needs of breastfeeding employees. “Dollar General has a responsibility to comply with this law and we are confident that the court will find that Dollar General’s practice of forcing working mothers into choosing between using demeaning, unsanitary spaces to express milk, or otherwise quit their jobs, is unlawful,” said Lisa R. Considine, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs.

The case against Dollar General is pending in federal court in Tennessee. Lisa R. Considine, Oren Faircloth, and R. Scott Pietrowski of Siri & Glimstad represent the plaintiffs.

Contact info:

Lisa Considine, Attorney

212-532-1091