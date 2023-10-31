FOX Sports Mexico and SeaChange Demonstrate the Future of Live Sports in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at Nextv Miami

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) products, along with FOX Sports Mexico, a leading multiplatform brand broadcasting Paid TV channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, and FOX Sports Premium, and Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, are showcasing the future of live sports in Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® at Nextv Miami – a new benchmark for premium at home viewing. This will include a demonstration of how Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture quality and Dolby Atmos immersive sound enhance the viewing experience of live sports through FOX Sports Mexico’s Streaming App, “App FOX Sports MX.”



"Our work with Dolby and SeaChange represents a new era in live sports content delivery. The technology we are introducing is a significant value addition, and the ultimate beneficiaries are our viewers, who will enjoy sports like never before," says Israel Gomez, SVP of Production, Operation and Technology at FOX Sports Mexico. “We are excited to showcase this at Nextv Miami where FOX Sports will provide an exclusive live demonstration of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in action.”

"Enjoying sports in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is a transformative experience that will transport viewers from their living rooms to the middle of the arena as each match comes to life before their eyes with vivid detail, vibrant colors, and astonishing immersive sound,” said Javier Foncillas, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships and Global Sales, Dolby Laboratories. “We are thrilled to be working with FOX Sports Mexico and SeaChange to demonstrate how live sports can and should be enjoyed.”

“The technology provided by SeaChange forms the backbone of FOX Sports' revolutionary content delivery. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, known for their unparalleled video and audio quality, will elevate sports content to new heights, delivering a truly immersive experience that will bring viewers closer to the action,” adds Justin Murphy, Senior VP Global Sales at SeaChange International.

FOX Sports Mexico and SeaChange will demonstrate the new experience at Nextv Latin America in Miami (November 1-2), showcasing the transformative power of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in the world of sports content.

About Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

The unmatched combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos let fans experience the excitement of their favorite sports at home like never before with. Every heart stopping, nail-biting moment comes alive with the lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and rich details of Dolby Vision while every sound of the game feels like it’s coming from all around in Dolby Atmos. From the hush just before a game-changing moment to the explosive cheer of fans during a pivotal play, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos bring the emotion and intensity of the game home through astonishing picture and sound.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (OTCPK: SEAC) is a trusted provider of streaming video services, cable TV broadcast platforms and advanced advertising insertion technology. The company partners with operators, broadcasters and content owners worldwide to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to consumers. SeaChange’s StreamVid premium streaming platform enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow a direct-to-consumer service to manage, curate and monetize their content as well as form a direct relationship with their subscribers, while its Advanced Advertising Platform helps to protect existing and generate new Video Advertising revenues for Broadcast and OTT businesses. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of video hardware, software and advertising technology. Our team includes expert industry professionals with many years of experience, led by our management and board.

About FOX Sports Mexico:

FOX Sports Mexico is a leading multiplatform brand in the country, broadcasting Paid TV channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, and FOX Sports Premium, reaching more than 15 million homes. FOX Sports offers 24/7 all year long sports entertainment content including live and exclusive events, sports news, interviews, entertainment shows, among others. FOX Sports offers its audience the following properties: Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, Liga Expansión MX, CONCACAF Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, NFL, MLB, LMB, boxing events, UFC, Budo Sento Championship, WWE, Invicta FC, Formula 1® and NASCAR. FOX Sports content is available on digital through App FOX Sports MX and on www.foxsports.com.mx

