Jeffrey Orridge reappointed as CEO of TVO

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Media Education Group (TVO) today announced the re-appointment of Jeffrey L. Orridge as the agency’s CEO for another two years effective November 5, 2023.

“Jeffrey is a CEO of vision and action, and he has energetically and enthusiastically led TVO employees through a period of modernization. transformation, and needed change,” said Chris Day, Chair of TVO’s Board of Directors. “Under Jeffrey’s leadership, TVO has expanded its online course development capability, enhanced its digital offerings, and adopted a new strategic plan with increased focus on engaging Ontario’s underserviced communities.”

Day added: “We have some important traction and momentum in transforming TVO into a social impact organization. And I am delighted to continue working with Jeffrey to see this work through.”

Mr. Orridge joined TVO in November 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with a mandate to build on TVO’s rich history by expanding its reach, increasing its relevance and deepening its relationships with all Ontarians.

“Jeffrey has the Board’s full confidence as we take exciting next steps to fulfill TVO’s mission of inspiring learning that changes lives and enriches communities,” Mr. Day said.

