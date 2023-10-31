Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD ) announced that members of management will present and participate at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com .

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer

319-645-7060