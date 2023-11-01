Single-use Bioprocessing Market to Reach an Estimate of $38.8 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Depth Filters, Tubing Assemblies, Bioreactors, Disposable Filter Cartridges, Media Bags and Containers, Mixing Systems, Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices, Sampling Systems, and Others), by Application (Vaccine Production, Monoclonal Antibody Production, Patient-Specific Cell Therapies, Plant Cell Cultivation, and Others), by Method (Purification, Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Mixing), by End User (Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global single-use bioprocessing industry is projected to reach a value of $38.8 billion by 2030, from $7.0 billion witnessed in 2020, with exhibiting a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Request Sample of the Report on Single-use Bioprocessing Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2359

Prime Factor Influencing Market Growth

The global single-use bioprocessing market growth is attributed to the rise in the adoption of single-use technologies, and a decrease in the probability of cross-contaminations between products, thus, to prevent infection. However, the issues concerning extractability and a rise in strict regulations hampered the market growth. Moreover, technological innovation and potential in emerging markets like China and India offer new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Recent Trends

The single-use bioprocessing market has witnessed sizable transformation and growth in recent years. One obvious trend is the rising adoption of single-use technologies by biopharmaceutical manufacturers. These technologies offer flexibility, cost-efficiency, and reduced contamination risk, as they eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of single-use systems, as they facilitated rapid production scale-up for vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing.

Another key trend is the expansion of the single-use product portfolio. Manufacturers are developing a wide range of single-use bioreactors, mixers, sensors, and other disposable components to support various bioprocessing operations. These innovations are enabling biopharmaceutical companies to streamline their production processes and adapt quickly to changing market demands. For instance, in April 2023, Merck had announced the launch of its Ultimus Single-Use Process Container Film, designed to provide extreme durability and leak resistance for single use assemblies used for bioprocessing liquid applications.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2359

The media bags and containers segment to retain its lion's share during the forecast period

By product, the media bags and containers segment held the major market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global single-use bioprocessing market revenue, and is anticipated to retain its lion's share during the forecast period. This is because of the single-use media bags and containers used in bioprocess processes. On the other hand, the bioreactors segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.1% between 2021 and 2030. This is due to an increase in the need for bioreactors for various uses.

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounted for the major market share in 2020, holding more than half of the global single-use bioprocessing market revenue, and is predicted to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the usage of these systems for vaccine development, the evolution of monoclonal antibodies, and personalized medicine. However, the contract research organization & manufacturers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the advancement of research and development activities.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2359

North America garnered the major market share by 2030-

By region, North America held the major market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global single-use bioprocessing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is because of the increase in the use of single-use bioprocessing technologies for a number of biopharmaceutical applications. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2030. Due to the high demand for bioprocess systems such as laboratory filtration and membrane-based microbial analysis in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

3M Company

PBS

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Merck Milipore

Applikon Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf AG

The report offers a detailed overview of the leading players in the global single-use bioprocessing market. These players have employed various strategies, including the launch of new products, geographical expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, to expand their market presence and remain dominant in various regions. The report represents the top segments, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic actions of market participants to emphasize the competitive landscapes.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter