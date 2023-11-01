Cognitive Health Supplement Market to Surge at 13.3% CAGR by 2033 Amid Growing Emphasis on Holistic Well-being | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cognitive health supplement market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 9.0 billion in 2023. By 2033, global cognitive health supplement demand is expected to surge at a 13.3% CAGR. By 2033, the total market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.8 billion.



The cognitive health supplement market stands at the intersection of cutting-edge research and the growing awareness of mental wellness. Scientific advancements have paved the way for innovative formulations, incorporating natural compounds to bolster brain health.

The market evolution has led to the discovery of diverse cognitive health supplements tailored to address a wide array of consumer needs. Moreover, the emphasis on holistic well-being has fuelled the market's growth, driving consumers to explore supplements that promote mental sharpness and cognitive agility. Manufacturers are leveraging unique sourcing methods and sustainable practices.

They craft supplements that enhance cognitive functions and align with eco-friendly and ethical principles, resonating with the conscientious consumer. Also, the cognitive health supplement market has expanded beyond traditional capsules and tablets.

Innovative products such as nootropic drinks, gummies, and powders have gained traction, offering consumers convenient and enjoyable ways to boost cognitive functions. Consumer awareness regarding the importance of cognitive health has spurred the demand for supplements catering to specific cognitive aspects.

Supplements targeting stress management, sleep quality, and mood enhancement have gained popularity, reflecting a holistic approach toward mental well-being. In this dynamic landscape, the cognitive health supplement market continues to expand, offering a plethora of options designed to enhance mental acuity, boost memory, and support brain health, catering to a diverse and discerning global clientele.

Key Takeaways from the Cognitive Health Supplement Report-

“The cognitive health supplement market shows robust growth, driven by rising mental health awareness. Innovative formulations, personalized products, and expanding consumer segments signify sustained market expansion." – says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., Quincy Bioscience, LLC., Accelerated Intelligence Inc., Onnit Labs, LLC., AlternaScript LLC, KeyView Labs, Inc., Liquid Health, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC), Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., and HVMN Inc. are key cognitive health supplement manufacturers listed in the report.

Key companies are expanding their product portfolios, employing strategies such as advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to maintain market relevance and drive growth in the cognitive health supplement market.

For instance,

In April 2020, New Chapter, Inc. introduced a range of organic multi-herbal supplements designed to enhance consumers' essential multivitamin intake. The line-up comprises four variants - energy boost, stress relief, sleep well, and holistic supplements. These products incorporate natural herbs such as ashwagandha, black cumin, and ginger to enhance cognitive health.

New Chapter, Inc. introduced a range of organic multi-herbal supplements designed to enhance consumers' essential multivitamin intake. The line-up comprises four variants - energy boost, stress relief, sleep well, and holistic supplements. These products incorporate natural herbs such as ashwagandha, black cumin, and ginger to enhance cognitive health. In April 2020, The Life Extension Foundation unveiled a lithium formula supporting healthy cognitive function, brain health, and potential longevity. The formula is available in the form of 1000mcg vegetarian capsules, providing consumers with a convenient option for maintaining cognitive well-being.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Cognitive Health Supplement Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global cognitive health supplement market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the cognitive health supplement market based on product type (omega-3 fatty acids, ginkgo biloba, vitamins and minerals, herbal supplements, and probiotics & prebiotics), form (chewable, capsule, tablet, powder, and liquid), functionality (memory support, focus and concentration improvement, boosting cognitive performance, stress and anxiety management, and mood enhancement), and sales channel (pharmacies and drugstores, specialty health and wellness stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets and online retailers) across several regions.

Cognitive Health Supplement Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Ginkgo Biloba

Vitamins and Minerals

Herbal Supplement

Probiotics and Prebiotics



By Form:

Chewable

Capsule

Tablet

Powder

Liquid



By Sales Channel:

Pharmacies and Drugstores

Specialty Health and Wellness Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retailers

By Functionality:

Memory Support

Focus and Concentration Improvement

Boosting Cognitive Performance

Stress and Anxiety Management

Mood Enhancement



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



