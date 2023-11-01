CS DISCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CS Disco, Inc. - LAW

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 20, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 21, 2021, and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of CS Disco and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-law/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 20, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

CS Disco and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 11, 2022, the Company released disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2022, disclosing that revenue growth had decelerated drastically over past quarters and that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year, shocking investors and analysts alike.

On this news, shares of CS Disco plummeted $15.53 between August 11, 2022 and August 12, 2022, a drop of more than 53%.

The case is Gambrill v. CS Disco, Inc., No. 1:23-cv-08270.

