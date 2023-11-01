[Latest] Global LegalTech Market Size/Share Worth USD 21.4 Billion by 2032 at a 8.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Asutin, TX, USA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “LegalTech Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Legal Research, Contract Management, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, Intellectual Property, Others), By Service Type (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global LegalTech Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Global LegalTech Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Efficiency and Productivity: LegalTech solutions automate repetitive tasks, manage case data, and streamline workflows. This efficiency boost enables legal professionals to focus on higher-value tasks, improving overall productivity.

Cost Reduction: LegalTech reduces operational costs by minimizing paperwork, optimizing time management, and enhancing resource allocation. Law firms and legal departments can deliver cost-effective services to clients.

Access to Information: Digital tools provide quick access to vast legal databases, enabling legal professionals to research extensively and stay updated with relevant case laws and precedents.

Client-Centric Services: LegalTech enhances client experiences by providing self-service portals, real-time case tracking, and improved communication channels. Clients have greater transparency and engagement with their legal matters.

Risk Mitigation and Compliance: LegalTech tools help organizations stay compliant with evolving laws and regulations. They also aid in risk assessment and management by identifying potential legal issues.

Data Security: Data protection is paramount in the legal sector. LegalTech solutions often incorporate robust security measures to safeguard sensitive information.

Globalization: As law firms expand globally, LegalTech facilitates cross-border work by providing seamless collaboration and case management tools.

Startups and Innovation: The legal technology startup ecosystem is thriving, fostering innovation and driving the development of new tools and services.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 21.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Application, Service Type, Deployment and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Global LegalTech Market : COVID-19 Analysis

Remote Work Adoption: The legal industry embraced remote work during the pandemic, leading to increased adoption of cloud-based LegalTech tools for remote collaboration, document sharing, and virtual court appearances.

Digitization Acceleration: The urgency of remote operations accelerated the digitization of legal processes, from document management to e-filing systems.

Electronic Signatures: The need for contactless transactions drove the adoption of electronic signature platforms to execute legal documents securely.

E-Discovery: With court closures and social distancing measures, e-discovery tools gained prominence in legal proceedings for remote data collection, review, and presentation.

Client Demand: Clients sought cost-effective, tech-savvy legal services during the economic uncertainty, prompting law firms to invest in LegalTech to meet these expectations.

Cybersecurity Focus: Heightened remote work increased the emphasis on cybersecurity within LegalTech solutions to protect sensitive legal information from breaches and cyber threats.

Online Dispute Resolution (ODR): ODR platforms gained traction for resolving disputes online, providing a more accessible and efficient alternative to traditional in-person proceedings.

Regulatory Changes: The legal industry saw regulatory adjustments to accommodate digital processes and e-signatures, further promoting the use of LegalTech.

The global LegalTech market’s growth is influenced by these dynamic factors and the ongoing transformation of legal services through technology. The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, accelerating the adoption of LegalTech solutions, which are now integral to the legal industry’s future.

List of the prominent players in the LegalTech Market:

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

LexisNexis

Axiom

Everlaw

Clio

Relativity

iManage

UnitedLex

MindCrest

Kira

Litera

LegalZoom

Disco

Neota Logic

eBrevia

Nalanda Technology

Others

LegalTech Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Legal Research, Contract Management, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, Intellectual Property, Others), By Service Type (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

LegalTech Market – Regional Analysis

North America: A mature LegalTech market with substantial adoption across various legal applications.

Europe: Increasing adoption of LegalTech solutions driven by regulatory compliance and efficiency gains.

Asia-Pacific: A growing LegalTech market with an emphasis on innovation in countries like China and India.

Latin America: Emerging LegalTech adoption due to increased demand for efficient legal services.

Middle East and Africa: LegalTech adoption influenced by the oil and gas sector and the need for streamlined legal processes.

The LegalTech Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Legal Research

Contract Management

E-Discovery

Practice and Case Management

Intellectual Property

Others

By Service Type

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

