Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 1 November 2023 07:00 CET



Today at 10:30 AM CET, Vopak will host an Analyst & Investor Day during which the Executive Board will provide an update on the progress it is making on executing towards its strategy priorities to: improve financial and sustainability performance, grow in industrial and gas and accelerate towards new energies and sustainable feedstock. In addition, an update will be provided on the growth opportunities Vopak is pursuing by leveraging its industry leading capabilities and strong financial position.



The presentations can be found on Vopak’s website shortly before the start of the webcast. Also the webcast will be available (live and after the event). Direct link: https://www.vopak.com/investors/analyst-investor-day-november-1st-2023.







About Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com



For more information please contact:



Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Global Manager External Communication, global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations,

e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

