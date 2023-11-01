Inbank unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months 2023

In Q3 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 2.9 million euros. The net profit in the first nine months of 2023 was 7.4 million euros. The return on equity in Q3 was 10.6%.

The Q3 net profit decreased by 78% compared to Q3 2022 when Inbank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS, which resulted in 11.4 million euros of extraordinary profit. Excluding the extraordinary, net profit increased by 43% year-on-year.

Inbank’s loan and subscription portfolio increased by 27% compared to Q3 2022 reaching 975.1 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 40% and reached 1.02 billion euros by the end of Q3.

Inbank’s gross merchandise value (GMV) during the third quarter was 182.4 million euros, which is 18% more comparing to same period a year ago. In terms of product segments, Car finance continued to show especially strong results with 45.1 million euros of GMV, which is 80% more than a year ago. The GMV of merchant solutions was stable at 71.8 million euros. Green finance sales were 26.4 million euros, which is a 32% increase compared to a year ago. Subscription solutions continued to show very strong sales growth of 64%, reaching 16 million euros. With lower investment in marketing, direct lending sales dropped by 14% to 23.1 million euros.

By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 894,000 growing 5.7% year-on-year. At the end of Q3, Inbank had over 5,400 partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

During the third quarter, Inbank continued to improve financial performance with strong income growth and continued sales growth. Inbank’s total quarterly income reached a record of 15.6 million euros, growing 24% year-on-year.

Since Q4 2021, when interest rates started to rise in Poland, Inbank has had to navigate a challenging environment. Our funding cost has increased by 3% during the last 24 months. At the same time, we have been able to reprice our portfolio by 2%, which has put pressure on our margins. However, we have been able to deliver record sales in all markets during these challenging times and kept our credit costs under control. As a result, Inbank profits are on the rise again with Q3 profit reaching 2.9 million euros. Quarterly ROE improved to 10.6%.

During the last quarter, our wholly owned subsidiary Inbank Rent started to offer innovative subscription services in Estonia. In September we signed a cooperation agreement with Apple premium reseller iDeal to launch a subscription service for Apple products. We expect the co-operation with Apple and other electronics retailers to roll out to all our markets during the rest of the year and in 2024."

Key financial indicators for 30.09.2023 and Q3

Total assets EUR 1.2 billion

Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 975.1 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 1.02 billion

Total equity EUR 109.9 million

Net profit EUR 2.9 million

Return on equity 10.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 9 months 2023 9 months 2022 Interest income based on EIR 24 917 17 198 68 507 45 956 Interest expense -12 164 -5 805 -32 490 -12 569 Net interest income 12 753 11 393 36 017 33 387 Fee and commission income 1 326 937 3 654 2 468 Fee and commission expenses -1 177 -975 -3 390 -2 566 Net fee and commission income/expenses 149 -38 264 -98 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 110 -149 76 9 Foreign exchange rate losses -501 -528 -213 -781 Net losses from financial items -391 -677 -137 -772 Other operating income 10 221 7 875 28 169 20 518 Other operating expenses -7 122 -5 975 -20 341 -15 010 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 15 610 12 578 43 972 38 025 Personnel expenses -3 981 -3 273 -12 152 -10 021 Marketing expenses -753 -933 -2 418 -2 279 Administrative expenses -2 955 -2 267 -8 073 -6 126 Depreciations, amortisation -1 629 -1 183 -4 601 -3 286 Total operating expenses -9 318 -7 656 -27 244 -21 712 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 6 292 4 922 16 728 16 313 Share of profit from associates -72 11 570 322 11 430 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 354 -3 050 -9 968 -8 710 Profit before income tax 2 866 13 442 7 082 19 033 Income tax 34 -37 344 -76 Profit for the period 2 900 13 405 7 426 18 957 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 324 231 -12 266 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 224 13 636 7 414 19 223

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30.09.2023 31.12.2022 30.09.2022 Assets Due from central banks 160 455 126 990 72 902 Due from credit institutions 8 839 18 345 16 330 Investments in debt securities 31 164 8 415 9 320 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 119 37 19 Loans and advances 895 610 755 100 711 180 Investments in associates 213 1 065 1 076 Other financial assets 2 958 3 387 3 037 Tangible assets 67 458 48 533 41 610 Right of use assets 24 810 23 247 23 463 Intangible assets 29 263 26 249 25 330 Other assets 10 974 5 961 5 995 Deferred tax assets 4 066 3 166 3 122 Total assets 1 235 929 1 020 495 913 384 Liabilities Customer deposits 1 021 106 828 894 728 457 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 6 0 0 Other financial liabilities 59 488 55 240 51 295 Current tax liability 138 0 234 Deferred tax liability 203 187 74 Other liabilities 3 412 3 680 3 083 Subordinated debt securities 41 708 30 570 30 559 Total liabilities 1 126 061 918 571 813 702 Equity Share capital 1 026 1 026 1 023 Share premium 31 855 31 855 31 655 Statutory reserve 103 100 100 Other reserves 1 865 1 421 2 088 Retained earnings 75 019 67 522 64 816 Total equity 109 868 101 924 99 682 Total liabilities and equity 1 235 929 1 020 495 913 384

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 894,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550

Attachment