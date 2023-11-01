Inbank unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months 2023

In Q3 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 2.9 million euros. The net profit in the first nine months of 2023 was 7.4 million euros. The return on equity in Q3 was 10.6%.

  • The Q3 net profit decreased by 78% compared to Q3 2022 when Inbank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS, which resulted in 11.4 million euros of extraordinary profit. Excluding the extraordinary, net profit increased by 43% year-on-year.  
  • Inbank’s loan and subscription portfolio increased by 27% compared to Q3 2022 reaching 975.1 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 40% and reached 1.02 billion euros by the end of Q3.
  • Inbank’s gross merchandise value (GMV) during the third quarter was 182.4 million euros, which is 18% more comparing to same period a year ago. In terms of product segments, Car finance continued to show especially strong results with 45.1 million euros of GMV, which is 80% more than a year ago. The GMV of merchant solutions was stable at 71.8 million euros. Green finance sales were 26.4 million euros, which is a 32% increase compared to a year ago. Subscription solutions continued to show very strong sales growth of 64%, reaching 16 million euros. With lower investment in marketing, direct lending sales dropped by 14% to 23.1 million euros. 
  • By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 894,000 growing 5.7% year-on-year. At the end of Q3, Inbank had over 5,400 partners. 

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

During the third quarter, Inbank continued to improve financial performance with strong income growth and continued sales growth. Inbank’s total quarterly income reached a record of 15.6 million euros, growing 24% year-on-year. 

Since Q4 2021, when interest rates started to rise in Poland, Inbank has had to navigate a challenging environment. Our funding cost has increased by 3% during the last 24 months. At the same time, we have been able to reprice our portfolio by 2%, which has put pressure on our margins. However, we have been able to deliver record sales in all markets during these challenging times and kept our credit costs under control. As a result, Inbank profits are on the rise again with Q3 profit reaching 2.9 million euros. Quarterly ROE improved to 10.6%.

During the last quarter, our wholly owned subsidiary Inbank Rent started to offer innovative subscription services in Estonia. In September we signed a cooperation agreement with Apple premium reseller iDeal to launch a subscription service for Apple products. We expect the co-operation with Apple and other electronics retailers to roll out to all our markets during the rest of the year and in 2024."

 

Key financial indicators for 30.09.2023 and Q3
Total assets EUR 1.2 billion
Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 975.1 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 1.02 billion
Total equity EUR 109.9 million
Net profit EUR 2.9 million
Return on equity 10.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
 Q3 2023Q3 20229 months 20239 months 2022
Interest income based on EIR24 91717 19868 50745 956
Interest expense-12 164-5 805-32 490-12 569
Net interest income12 75311 39336 01733 387
     
Fee and commission income1 3269373 6542 468
Fee and commission expenses-1 177-975-3 390-2 566
Net fee and commission income/expenses149-38264-98
     
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value110-149769
Foreign exchange rate losses-501-528-213-781
Net losses from financial items-391-677-137-772
     
Other operating income10 2217 87528 16920 518
Other operating expenses-7 122-5 975-20 341-15 010
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses15 61012 57843 97238 025
     
Personnel expenses-3 981-3 273-12 152-10 021
Marketing expenses-753-933-2 418-2 279
Administrative expenses-2 955-2 267-8 073-6 126
Depreciations, amortisation-1 629-1 183-4 601-3 286
Total operating expenses-9 318-7 656-27 244-21 712
     
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans6 2924 92216 72816 313
     
Share of profit from associates-7211 57032211 430
Impairment losses on loans and advances-3 354-3 050-9 968-8 710
Profit before income tax2 86613 4427 08219 033
     
Income tax34-37344-76
Profit for the period2 90013 4057 42618 957
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss   
Currency translation differences324231-12266
Total comprehensive income for the period3 22413 6367 41419 223

 

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 
 30.09.202331.12.202230.09.2022
Assets   
Due from central banks160 455126 99072 902
Due from credit institutions8 83918 34516 330
Investments in debt securities31 1648 4159 320
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss1193719
Loans and advances 895 610755 100711 180
Investments in associates2131 0651 076
Other financial assets2 9583 3873 037
Tangible assets67 45848 53341 610
Right of use assets24 81023 24723 463
Intangible assets29 26326 24925 330
Other assets10 9745 9615 995
Deferred tax assets4 0663 1663 122
Total assets1 235 9291 020 495913 384
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits1 021 106828 894728 457
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss600
Other financial liabilities59 48855 24051 295
Current tax liability1380234
Deferred tax liability20318774
Other liabilities3 4123 6803 083
Subordinated debt securities41 70830 57030 559
Total liabilities1 126 061918 571813 702
    
Equity   
Share capital1 0261 0261 023
Share premium31 85531 85531 655
Statutory reserve103100100
Other reserves1 8651 4212 088
Retained earnings75 01967 52264 816
Total equity109 868101 92499 682
    
Total liabilities and equity1 235 9291 020 495913 384

 

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 894,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

