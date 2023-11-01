Molecular Partners to Participate in the TD Cowen 7th Annual Fall Oncology Innovation Summit

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 7th Annual Fall Oncology Innovation Summit on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Molecular Partners will be Patrick Amstutz, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Philippe Legenne, acting CMO.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the "News and Events" page in the "Events" section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation date.

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin (designed ankyrin repeat protein) therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology and virology and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com

