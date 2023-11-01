Immune System Supplements Market to be Worth US$ 38.9 billion by 2030, Registering a Strong CAGR of 10.5% - Says a Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immune System Supplements Market is valued at US$ 19.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Immune system supplements are dietary products or preparations that contain specific vitamins, minerals, herbs, or other compounds that are believed to support or enhance the functioning of the immune system. These supplements are taken by individuals with the aim of strengthening their immune response and potentially reducing the risk of illness or infection. Immune system supplements are available in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids.

There is a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are actively seeking ways to support their immune health through dietary and lifestyle choices.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global immune system supplements market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, form, age demographics (in Years), distribution channel, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global immune system supplements market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Immune System Supplements Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, vitamin & minerals is expected to dominate the immune system supplements market by product.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 19.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 38.9 billion Growth Rate 10.5% Key Market Drivers Growing health awareness

Ageing population

Rising wellness trend Companies Profiled Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Nature's Bounty

NOW Foods

Nutramax

Nature’s Way

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global immune system supplements market include,

In October 2023, Nutramax expanded its partnership with ADM. Through this partnership, ADM’s brand ADM Protexin would manage certain Nutramax brands in APAC and Europe, further expanding Nutramax global presence.

In December 2020, Nature's Bounty launched Immune 24 Hour +. The supplement by Nature’s Bounty has Vitamin C, with 24 hour immune support.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global immune system supplements market growth include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Nature's Bounty, NOW Foods, Nutramax, Nature’s Way. Abbott Laboratories, and Novartis, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global immune system supplements market based on product, form, age demographics (in Years), distribution channel, and region

Global Immune System Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Vitamin & Minerals Herbal Supplements Others

Global Immune System Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Gummies Tablets Capsules Liquid Powder

Global Immune System Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Age Demographics (in Years) 60+ 18 – 60 5 – 18 Less than 5

Global Immune System Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Brick-and-mortar Stores Online

Global Immune System Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Immune System Supplements Market US Canada Latin America Immune System Supplements Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Immune System Supplements Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Immune System Supplements Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Immune System Supplements Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Immune System Supplements Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Immune System Supplements Report:

What will be the market value of the global immune system supplements market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global immune system supplements market?

What are the market drivers of the global immune system supplements market?

What are the key trends in the global immune system supplements market?

Which is the leading region in the global immune system supplements market?

What are the major companies operating in the global immune system supplements market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global immune system supplements market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

