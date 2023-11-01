Spexis Announces Changes to the Executive Committee

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Allschwil, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, today announced that Hernan Levett, currently Chief Financial Officer, has decided to pursue a new career opportunity outside the company. He will continue to support the company as a strategic advisor on financial transactions and will depart the company effective December 1, 2023. Martin Jakobovic, currently Head of Finance, will succeed Hernan Levett as interim Chief Financial Officer joining the Executive Committee on December 1, 2023. Additionally, Muriel Fleming, currently Head of Human Resources, will assume additional responsibilities related to administration and facilities, as well as joining the Executive Committee of Spexis also on December 1, 2023.

“On behalf of the entire Spexis team and the board of directors, I would like to thank Hernan for his dedication and contributions to the company since its inception in December 2021,” said Jeff Wager, M.D., Chairman & CEO of Spexis. “Hernan has been a very valuable member of the management team and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, whose leadership skills and knowledge of the company will prove invaluable in achieving our current goals. I would also like to congratulate Muriel on her appointment to the Executive Committee where she will continue to provide important insight on Spexis’ corporate strategy and development efforts.”

“After being intimately involved in the formation of Spexis and as Chief Financial Officer since, it is time for me to take on a new challenge,” remarked Hernan Levett. “I would like to thank Jeff, the board of directors, our shareholders, and the entire Spexis team for their trust, support, and commitment. It has been a pleasure to serve the company and I wish the team all the best as they move into an exciting chapter in the company’s future.”

