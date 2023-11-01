PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As at 1 November 2023, the Company's capital consisted of 72,675,566 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)77 21211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138