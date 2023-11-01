DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy Discusses Energy Independence and Community Owned Power Generation with Mayor of Burbank, CA

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, today announced that in a recent Company podcast CEO Andrew Van Noy spoke with Konstantine Anthony, Mayor of Burbank, California. In 2020, Mayor Anthony finished his race with a record-breaking vote count and became the first openly autistic elected official west of the Mississippi River.



During the conversation, Mayor Anthony discussed the benefits of having a community-owned power plant, such as the Burbank Magnolia Power Project, and how that allows the City Council and not corporations, to determine rates on behalf of its citizens.

The discussion highlighted how the 323-megawatt Magnolia Power Project is a natural gas-fired combined-cycle electrical power generating facility, and while it powers a majority of the city’s power needs, it still doesn’t meet the carbon zero goals the state has mandated by 2045.

In light of the state’s mandated goals of carbon neutrality, Mayor Anthony discussed the challenges that cities such as Burbank face to financially be able to fund efforts to replace existing power production for cleaner and greener energy production when there aren’t many available options. Mayor Anthony commented “if we are the only one’s doing it, we might be able to reach that successfully, but with the state mandate we are now seeing a huge number of other local municipalities competing for the same resources” which he said then increases the costs of those resources which then makes it difficult for cities to afford it.

Mayor Anthony continued, “Mandating that municipalities must move to green energy without providing that green energy seems a little backwards, however I think we can get there eventually.”

Mayor Anthony is a big proponent for solar installations that can provide the city cleaner energy sources and was also very intrigued to hear about the potential for geothermal energy and the amount of geographical footprint it can save.

This podcast can be viewed at: https://deeppower.com/single-video.php?id=0FngluihQ68

To learn more about DeepPower, please visit https://deeppower.com/index.php

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and, harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Current state-of-the-art drilling technology cannot drill deep enough to make geothermal cost effective at a global scale. We are developing a suite of breakthrough drilling technologies to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more heat energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole drilled 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. By plugging into this power deep within the Earth, we aim to provide direct access to an unlimited source of constant heat energy which can be used to produce low-cost green electricity anywhere in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, which may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:

1 (800) 347-0589