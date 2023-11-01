Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Report 2023-2030 | Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market is valued at US$ 1,267.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An emergency notification system in an automobile, is a technology designed to automatically detect and report emergencies or accidents to the appropriate authorities and emergency services, such as police, fire, or medical assistance. The primary purpose of this system is to quickly and efficiently notify the relevant response agencies when a serious incident occurs in a vehicle, such as a collision, rollover, or any event that poses a significant risk to the vehicle's occupants.

One of the primary drivers for emergency notification systems in automobiles is the goal to enhance road safety. These systems can automatically detect accidents or emergencies, such as a severe collision, and promptly notify emergency services, potentially reducing response times and improving the chances of survival for those involved in accidents.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global emergency notification system in automobile market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, sales channel, vehicle type, system type, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global emergency notification system in automobile market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global emergency notification system in automobile market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of component, software is expected to dominate the emergency notification system in automobile market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,267.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,855.7 million Growth Rate 5.6% Key Market Drivers Rising road safety awareness

Connected vehicle trends

Rising automotive industry Companies Profiled HAAS, Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Virture Infotek Pte. Ltd.

Everbridge, Inc.

Ford

Sirius XM Radio Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Eaton Corporation

Regroup Mass Notification

Singlewire Software, LLC

Metissecure

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global emergency notification system in automobile market include,

In October 2023, HAAS came into partnership with Ver-Mac. The partnership focuses on improving work zone safety.

In April 2023, HAAS partnered with the US Government. The partnership involves working together in National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS).

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global emergency notification system in automobile market growth include HAAS, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Virture Infotek Pte. Ltd., Everbridge, Inc., Ford, Sirius XM Radio Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corporation, Regroup Mass Notification, Singlewire Software, LLC, and Metissecure, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global emergency notification system in automobile market based on component, sales channel, vehicle type, system type, application, end user and region

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Hardware Software

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Aftermarket OEM

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Medium Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles Sedan Hatchback SUVs Crossover Luxury Government Vehicles

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by System Type In-house Managed Services

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Medical Support Emergency Communication Disaster Recovery Others

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Government Individuals Others

Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market US Canada Latin America Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Emergency Notification System in Automobile Report:

What will be the market value of the global emergency notification system in automobile market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global emergency notification system in automobile market?

What are the market drivers of the global emergency notification system in automobile market?

What are the key trends in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?

Which is the leading region in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?

What are the major companies operating in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?

