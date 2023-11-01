Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Report 2023-2030 | Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market is valued at US$ 1,267.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
An emergency notification system in an automobile, is a technology designed to automatically detect and report emergencies or accidents to the appropriate authorities and emergency services, such as police, fire, or medical assistance. The primary purpose of this system is to quickly and efficiently notify the relevant response agencies when a serious incident occurs in a vehicle, such as a collision, rollover, or any event that poses a significant risk to the vehicle's occupants.
One of the primary drivers for emergency notification systems in automobiles is the goal to enhance road safety. These systems can automatically detect accidents or emergencies, such as a severe collision, and promptly notify emergency services, potentially reducing response times and improving the chances of survival for those involved in accidents.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global emergency notification system in automobile market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, sales channel, vehicle type, system type, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global emergency notification system in automobile market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global emergency notification system in automobile market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-emergency-notification-system-in-automobile-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of component, software is expected to dominate the emergency notification system in automobile market.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 1,267.2 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 1,855.7 million
|Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-emergency-notification-system-in-automobile-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global emergency notification system in automobile market include,
- In October 2023, HAAS came into partnership with Ver-Mac. The partnership focuses on improving work zone safety.
- In April 2023, HAAS partnered with the US Government. The partnership involves working together in National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS).
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global emergency notification system in automobile market growth include HAAS, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Virture Infotek Pte. Ltd., Everbridge, Inc., Ford, Sirius XM Radio Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corporation, Regroup Mass Notification, Singlewire Software, LLC, and Metissecure, among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-emergency-notification-system-in-automobile-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global emergency notification system in automobile market based on component, sales channel, vehicle type, system type, application, end user and region
- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel
- Aftermarket
- OEM
- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Medium Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Vehicles
- Sedan
- Hatchback
- SUVs
- Crossover
- Luxury
- Government Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by System Type
- In-house
- Managed Services
- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Medical Support
- Emergency Communication
- Disaster Recovery
- Others
- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Government
- Individuals
- Others
- Global Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Emergency Notification System in Automobile Market
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-emergency-notification-system-in-automobile-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Emergency Notification System in Automobile Report:
- What will be the market value of the global emergency notification system in automobile market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global emergency notification system in automobile market?
- What are the market drivers of the global emergency notification system in automobile market?
- What are the key trends in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?
- Which is the leading region in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global emergency notification system in automobile market?
Running a year End discount of 20%-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-emergency-notification-system-in-automobile-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Steering System Market- According to RationalStat estimates, the automotive steering systems market size reached US$ 28.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028).
- Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market- Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Load Floor Market- Global Automotive Load Floor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Suspension System Market- Global Automotive Suspension System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market- Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market- Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- India Electric Delivery Vehicles Market- India electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 334 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period.
- Global Electric Delivery Vehicles Market- Global electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 52.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest