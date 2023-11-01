FDA Removal of Zantac (Ranitidine) Products - Ranitidine Market Report, Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ranitidine Market is valued at US$ 420 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Ranitidine is a medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as H2 (histamine-2) receptor antagonists. It is primarily used to reduce the production of stomach acid. Ranitidine is commonly prescribed to treat a range of conditions related to excessive stomach acid secretion.

Acid-related gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcers, are common worldwide. The prevalence of these conditions has driven the demand for medications like ranitidine to alleviate symptoms and provide relief.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global ranitidine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including dosage strength (in mg), form, distribution channel, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global ranitidine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global ranitidine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Ranitidine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, indigestion is expected to take up a significant share in the ranitidine market by application.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 420.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 481.3 million Growth Rate 2.0% Key Market Drivers High Prevalence of Acid-Related Disorders

OTC Availability

Ageing population

Increased stress and unhealthy lifestyle Companies Profiled GSK plc

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz Group AG

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Merck KGaA

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global ranitidine market growth include GSK plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Group AG, Strides Pharma Science Limited, and Merck KGaA, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global ranitidine market based on dosage strength (in mg), form, distribution channel, application, and region

Global Ranitidine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Dosage Strength (in mg) 75 150 300

Global Ranitidine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Powder Tablet Syrup

Global Ranitidine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Brick-and-mortar Stores

Global Ranitidine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Stomach and Intestine Ulcer Indigestion Zollinger–Ellison syndrome Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Heartburn Others

Global Ranitidine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Ranitidine Market US Canada Latin America Ranitidine Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Ranitidine Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Ranitidine Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Ranitidine Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Ranitidine Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Ranitidine Report:

What will be the market value of the global ranitidine market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global ranitidine market?

What are the market drivers of the global ranitidine market?

What are the key trends in the global ranitidine market?

Which is the leading region in the global ranitidine market?

What are the major companies operating in the global ranitidine market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global ranitidine market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

