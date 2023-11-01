Smart Oven Market to Reach US$ 362.8 Million by 2030, Driven by Increasing Deployment of IOT in Kitchens and Demand for Convenience – Says Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Oven Market size is estimated at US$ 156.5 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rising penetration of intelligent home assistants, smart ovens can be controlled through mobile applications, which send real-time status updates to users. This represents one of the most crucial factors bolstering the growth of the market across the globe.

Furthermore, owing to hectic lifestyles and inflating income levels, consumers are shifting toward smart appliances as they provide convenience and help reduce the wastage of electricity. Moreover, technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to introduce smart ovens that have self-cleaning functions and can automatically switch off when the food reaches the right temperature.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the smart oven market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including connectivity, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the smart oven market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the smart oven market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Smart Oven Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on end users, the Residential segment is anticipated to pose significant demand growth due to several factors like efficiency, convenience, etc. that cater to the needs of homeowners.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 156.5 million Market Size Forecast US$ 362.8 million Growth Rate 12.8% Dominant Segment Residential Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising consumer demand for automation demand

Increasing disposable income

Adoption of Modular Kitchens

Technological Advancements Companies Profiled Electrolux AB

Panasonic Corporation

Breville Group Limited

Sharp Corporation

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sub-Zero Group Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the smart oven market include,

In 2022, Haier unveiled its latest oven, equipped with cutting-edge AI technology and featuring innovative PreciTaste capabilities.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the smart oven market growth include Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, Breville Group Limited, Sharp Corporation, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sub-Zero Group Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the smart oven market based on connectivity, end user, and region

Global Smart Oven Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Connectivity Bluetooth Wi-Fi Others

Global Smart Oven Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Residential Commercial

Global Smart Oven Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Smart Oven Market US Canada Latin America Smart Oven Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Smart Oven Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Smart Oven Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Smart Oven Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Smart Oven Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Smart Oven Report:

What will be the market value of the smart oven market by 2030?

What is the market size of the smart oven market?

What are the market drivers of the smart oven market?

What are the key trends in the smart oven market?

Which is the leading region in the smart oven market?

What are the major companies operating in the smart oven market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the smart oven market?

