Global Usage-Based Insurance Market to Garner $149.22 Billion by 2027, at 25.1% CAGR: Says AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global usage-based insurance market was valued at $28.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to hit $149.22 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the global usage-based insurance market is driven by growing adoption among end users and flexible insurance premiums. However, high installation cost of telematics and various data security issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in concerns about driver’s safety across the world along with adoption of advanced technologies including smartphone-based UBI & hybrid-based UBI are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1742

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

107 – Tables

34 – Charts

193 – Pages

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global usage-based insurance market was valued at $28.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to hit $149.22 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020–2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $28.75 billion Market Size in 2027 $149.22 billion CAGR 25.1% No. of Pages in Report 193 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Vehicle Age, Vehicle Type and Region Drivers Adoption of advanced technology in UBI Opportunities Increasing concerns regarding driver’s safety across the globe Restraints technological advancement and rise in awareness among the youth

The global usage-based insurance market is categorized into policy type, technology, vehicle age, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of policy type, the pay-as-you-drive segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the manage-how-you-drive segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1742

By technology, the black-box segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the smartphone segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle age, the new vehicles segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the used vehicle segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Region-wise, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

The global usage-based insurance market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Corporation and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A., Allstate Corporation, Allianz SE, Insurethebox, Aviva, AXA, Mapfre S.A.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global usage-based insurance market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global usage-based insurance market is provided in the report.



Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD)

Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD)

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)

By Technology

OBD-II-based UBI programs

Smartphone-based UBI programs



Hybrid-based UBI programs

Black-box-based UBI programs

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles



By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France



UK

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore



Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East



Africa

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1742





Key Market Players

Allianz SE

Allstate Corporation

Aviva

AXA

Insurethebox

Liberty Mutual Insurance



Mapfre S.A.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive Corporation

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):



Insurance Aggregators Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Insurance Type (Life Insurance, Automotive Insurance, Health Insurance, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Online Insurance Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Insurance type (Life Insurance, Motor Insurance, Health Insurance, Others), by End User (Insurance Companies, Aggregators, Third Party Administrators and Brokers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Phone Type (Budget Phones, Mid & High-End Phones, Premium Smartphones), by Sales Channel (Retail, Online), by Coverage Type (Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft & Loss Protection, Others), by End User (Business, Individuals), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030



Pet Insurance Market by Policy Coverage (Accident Only, Accident and Illness, and Others), by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), by Sales Channel (Agency, Broker, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Insurtech Market by Offering (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data & Business Analytics, IoT, and Others), End User (Life & Health Insurance and Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance), and Application (Product Development & Underwriting, Sales & Marketing, Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement, and Claims Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

BFSI Blog