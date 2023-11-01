Azerion and Huawei forge strategic partnership to transform gaming and advertising landscape

Amsterdam, 1st November 2023 – Azerion, a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Huawei, the leading global tech company. This partnership marks the beginning of an ambitious collaboration between the two companies in various business sectors, including advertising, ad tech, and gaming.



As the initial focus of their partnership, Azerion and Huawei have prioritised bringing an engaging casual gaming experience to the 11.5 million monthly active users of HUAWEI Browser in Europe. Azerion, known for its extensive collection of free-to-play casual games, recognises the significance of the casual gaming vertical, which offers easily accessible entertainment with a low barrier to entry for users. Azerion's platform encompasses a wide range of casual games tailored to various age groups, providing publishers with the advantages of enhanced user retention and increased product affinity. By introducing a diverse array of casual games to the HUAWEI Browser, this partnership aims to provide people with fun and challenging entertainment so that they enjoy spending more time in Huawei’s environment.

This first project focuses on delivering a gaming platform exclusively monetised by Azerion's premium demand. The platform will feature the full suite of Azerion cross-platform games designed to adapt to mobile user behaviour, a key factor for Huawei. Games serve as a powerful retention tool, increasing the time spent by users online and engaging with a brand such as Huawei. As one of the leading providers of engaging entertainment in the EU, Azerion is thrilled to offer this to Huawei. In return, Huawei will provide access to their cutting-edge technologies, with strong performance and excellent local service, enabling Azerion to stream games seamlessly to users. This project explores the potential synergies between each of the companies’ product suites and trials the use of Huawei's technology so that Azerion's advertising solutions can provide effective monetisation. In the future, the two companies will have more cooperation in game innovation.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Huawei," said Yuliya Nabieva, Director of Content Licensing and Production at Azerion. "By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to deliver innovative solutions and experiences to users across various Huawei and Azerion products. This collaboration is the first step in the partnership that is set to grow"

Jaime Gonzalo, VP of Huawei Consumer Mobile Services for Europe, commented, "This collaboration between HUAWEI Browser and Azerion is particularly beneficial for those users who want fast game sessions, without going through the full download process. Our quick link technology enables immediate access to a rich variety of great puzzle and casual games to all users for free, which ultimately translates into a highly satisfactory gaming experience."

Through this partnership, both enterprises will accelerate advertising business growth in the EU. Huawei will serve as a technical provider and publisher, while Azerion will market their products and bring quality advertisers and entertainment to the 11.5 million HUAWEI Browser MAUs in the EU. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to drive innovation and provide enhanced experiences for users.

Ends.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to really make an impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com



Media

press@azerion.com