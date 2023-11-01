Nanofiltration Membrane Market Estimated to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8%, between 2023 and 2028. The market for nanofiltration membranes is expected to increase due to the rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Nanofiltration is considered an environmentally friendly water treatment solution compared to traditional methods.

List of Key Players in Nanofiltration Membrane Market:

DuPont Water Solutions (US) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) GEA Group AG (Germany) Hydranautics (US) NX Filtration (Netherlands) Pall Corporation (US) Vontron Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Pentair (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Nanofiltration Membrane Market:

Drivers: Rising industrialization and urbanization Restraints: Fouling in nanofiltration membrane Opportunity: Rising advancements in nanofiltration membrane Challenge: Lack of awareness about the advantages of membrane filtration

Key Findings of the Study:

“Ceramic segment is projected to be the third fastest CAGR by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.” “Hollow fiber segment is projected to grow with the second fastest CAGR by module, in terms of value, during the forecast period.” “North America is expected to be the second largest growing market for nanofiltration membrane during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

Polymeric is the largest type of nanofiltration membrane. Polymeric nanofiltration membranes are used in a variety of applications, including water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, and the dairy industry. The factors driving the growth of the polymeric nanofiltration membranes market include rising urbanization and industrialization across developing economies, surging demand for drinkable water for domestic use, and opportunities in the dairy industry.

Industrial treatment is the largest application segment in the nanofiltration membrane market. Nanofiltration is an eco-friendly and energy-efficient separation technique for the treatment of industrial wastewater. It is used to treat wastewater from individual baths, such as wastewater from color rinse and alkaline pickling in the anodizing industry. Nanofiltration membranes can effectively reject contaminants such as heavy metals and organic compounds.

Middle East & Africa is the second-fastest growing region in the nanofiltration membrane market in 2022. The growth in population and limited freshwater resources are some of the major reasons for the reuse and recycling of wastewater in the region. Increasing urbanization and improving the business environment in the Middle East & Africa will further drive water & wastewater treatment activities. The region has the presence of multinational membrane manufacturing companies and innovation firms in water technology.

