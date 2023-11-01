Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market to reach US$ 8,288.4 Million by 2033, expanding at a 7.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet dietary supplement market is predicted to be valued at US$ 4,269.1 million in 2023 and US$ 8,288.4 million by 2033. Over the projection period, the pet dietary supplement market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.3%. Pet owners are increasingly seeking tailor-made dietary supplements for their furry companions. Companies utilize advanced technologies and data analytics to create personalized supplement plans catering to each pet's needs and health conditions.



As the stigma surrounding CBD and hemp products diminishes, these natural alternatives are gaining traction in pet supplements. Pet owners are exploring the potential therapeutic benefits of these substances, leading to a surge in product offerings in this category. An emerging driver is the emphasis on eco-conscious choices in the packaging of pet dietary supplements. Consumers are looking for brands that prioritize sustainable materials and environmentally friendly practices, thus influencing their purchasing decisions.

Companies are increasingly cutting out the intermediary and selling directly to consumers online. This trend simplifies accessibility and allows pet owners to interact directly with brands, fostering trust and loyalty. Veterinarians are playing a pivotal role in educating pet owners about dietary supplements. Their endorsements and recommendations carry significant weight, leading to increased awareness and sales of these products.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Dietary Supplement Market:

The pet dietary supplement market in the United States will likely hold a 24.9% market share in 2023.

in the United States will likely hold a 24.9% market share in 2023. The United Kingdom is poised for a 5.0% CAGR by 2033.

by 2033. China is at the forefront, anticipating an 11.3% CAGR surge by 2033.

surge by 2033. The glucosamine segment to hold a market share of 5.20% through 2023.

through 2023. FMI predicts the joint health segment to hold a market share of 5.90% through 2023.



“The pet dietary supplement market is poised for exponential growth, driven by increasing pet owner awareness of holistic pet health and the demand for premium, natural products.” Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

How Key Players are Revolutionizing the Pet Dietary Supplement Market?

Key players drive a transformative revolution in the ever-evolving pet dietary supplement market. These industry leaders recognize the growing demand for pet health and wellness, resulting in a surge of innovation. They invest heavily in research and development, creating products tailored to the specific needs of dogs, cats, and other companion animals. They prioritize natural and organic ingredients, catering to health-conscious pet owners.

E-commerce platforms and personalized subscription services have also streamlined accessibility, making it easier for pet owners to find the right supplement. Combining science, consumer preferences, and accessibility, these key players are revolutionizing the pet dietary supplement market, promoting happier, healthier pets.

Product Portfolio

Nestle SA, a global leader in food and beverage, offers an extensive product portfolio catering to diverse tastes and nutritional needs. From beloved confectioneries to wholesome cereals and infant nutrition, Nestle continues to innovate, ensuring quality and sustainability in every bite.

Mars Incorporated tantalizes taste buds with a stellar product range, including iconic brands like Snickers, M&M's, and Pedigree. Their commitment to quality and a wide range of treats for humans and pets alike ensures everyone finds a reason to smile.

NOW Foods is dedicated to holistic wellness, providing a comprehensive selection of supplements, essential oils, and natural products. Their products are crafted to support a healthier lifestyle, backed by quality and purity, offering vitality one bottle at a time.



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the pet dietary supplement market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the pet dietary supplement market, the report is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Glucosamine, Probiotics, Multivitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids and Others), Application (Joint Health, Digestive Health, Weight Management, Skin and Coat Health, Dental Care and Others), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 4,269.1 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 8,288.4 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 7.3 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Nestle SA

Mars Incorporated

NOW Foods

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

Ark Naturals

Virbac Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Zoetis

PetAg, Inc.

VetClassics

GNC

Pet Dietary Supplement Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Glucosamine

Probiotics

Multivitamins

Omega 3 fatty acids

Others



By Application:

Joint Health

Digestive Health

Weight Management

Skin and Coat Health

Dental Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



