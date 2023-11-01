Mass Flow Controller Market to Touch US$ 3.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Semiconductor Industries – Says Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Mass Flow Controller Market value is estimated at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 13.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The consulting study can help companies to:
- Identify the key growth opportunities in the market
- Make informed decisions about product development and marketing
- Develop effective strategies to compete in the market
- Know market trends and drivers
- Understand market segmentation and forecast
- Access competitive landscape
- Utilize key strategies for success
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
A mass flow controller (MFC) is a device that precisely measures and controls the flow rate of gases. It is widely utilized in industrial processes, research, and analytical applications where precise control of gas flow is required. MFCs ensure that a certain volume of gas is provided, making them indispensable components in operations requiring accurate gas flow rates.
Precise gas flow control is critical in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research for processes such as fermentation and cell culture. MFCs play an important role in supplying precise gas mixes and flow rates, which contributes to the market growth in these industries.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Mass Flow Controller market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Mass Flow Controller market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Mass Flow Controller market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mass-flow-controller-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Mass Flow Controller Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of material type, exotic alloys segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing adoption of alloy-based MFCs in industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, and petrochemicals.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 1.5 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 3.6 billion
|Growth Rate
|13.4%
|Dominant Segment
|Exotic alloys
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mass-flow-controller-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Mass Flow Controller market include,
- In March 2023, Sensirion introduced the SFC6000, its latest Mass Flow Controller. The tiny and lightweight device with an appealing price-performance ratio and a very short delivery period of only eight weeks, making it an outstanding pick.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Mass Flow Controller market growth include Brook Instrument, Bronkhorst, Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG, MKS Instrument, Sierra Instrument, HORIBA Ltd., Sensirion AG, Teledyne Hastings Instruments, Alicat Scientific, and Parker Hannifin, among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mass-flow-controller-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global Mass Flow Controller market based on material type, end user, and region
- Global Mass Flow Controller Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type
- Stainless Steel
- Exotic Alloys
- Others
- Global Mass Flow Controller Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Semiconductor
- Chemical
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
- Global Mass Flow Controller Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Mass Flow Controller Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Mass Flow Controller Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Mass Flow Controller Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Mass Flow Controller Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Mass Flow Controller Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Mass Flow Controller Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Mass Flow Controller Market
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mass-flow-controller-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Mass Flow Controller Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Mass Flow Controller market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Mass Flow Controller market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Mass Flow Controller market?
- What are the key trends in the global Mass Flow Controller market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Mass Flow Controller market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Mass Flow Controller market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Mass Flow Controller market?
Running a year End discount of 20%-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mass-flow-controller-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Self-Fusing Silicone Tape Market- Global Self-Fusing Silicone Tape Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Hand Tools Market- Global Hand Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Metal Working Oil Market- Global Metal Working Oil Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Hot Rolled Steel Market-Global Hot Rolled Steel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market- Global Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Contract Manufacturing Market- Contract manufacturing is a form of outsourcing and is generally referred to as a contract between two firms in which one firm develops/manufactures products under the label or brand of another firm.
- Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market- Global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%
- Global Test Equipment and Manufacturing Equipment for Battery Market- Global Test Equipment and Manufacturing Equipment for Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global AI in Manufacturing Market- The global AI in manufacturing market was valued at nearly $2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest