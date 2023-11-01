Mass Flow Controller Market to Touch US$ 3.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Semiconductor Industries – Says Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Mass Flow Controller Market value is estimated at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 13.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A mass flow controller (MFC) is a device that precisely measures and controls the flow rate of gases. It is widely utilized in industrial processes, research, and analytical applications where precise control of gas flow is required. MFCs ensure that a certain volume of gas is provided, making them indispensable components in operations requiring accurate gas flow rates.

Precise gas flow control is critical in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research for processes such as fermentation and cell culture. MFCs play an important role in supplying precise gas mixes and flow rates, which contributes to the market growth in these industries.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Mass Flow Controller market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Mass Flow Controller market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Mass Flow Controller market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Mass Flow Controller Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material type, exotic alloys segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing adoption of alloy-based MFCs in industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, and petrochemicals.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.6 billion Growth Rate 13.4% Dominant Segment Exotic alloys Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing use of mass flow controllers by semiconductor manufacturers

Global industrial growth

Rising demand from biotechnology and pharmaceuticals Companies Profiled Brook Instrument

Bronkhorst

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

MKS Instrument

Sierra Instrument

HORIBA Ltd.

Sensirion AG

Teledyne Hastings Instruments

Alicat Scientific

Parker Hannifin

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Mass Flow Controller market include,

In March 2023, Sensirion introduced the SFC6000, its latest Mass Flow Controller. The tiny and lightweight device with an appealing price-performance ratio and a very short delivery period of only eight weeks, making it an outstanding pick.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Mass Flow Controller market growth include Brook Instrument, Bronkhorst, Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG, MKS Instrument, Sierra Instrument, HORIBA Ltd., Sensirion AG, Teledyne Hastings Instruments, Alicat Scientific, and Parker Hannifin, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Mass Flow Controller market based on material type, end user, and region

Global Mass Flow Controller Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Stainless Steel Exotic Alloys Others

Global Mass Flow Controller Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Semiconductor Chemical Pharmaceuticals Others

Global Mass Flow Controller Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mass Flow Controller Market US Canada Latin America Mass Flow Controller Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mass Flow Controller Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mass Flow Controller Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mass Flow Controller Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



